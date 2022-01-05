  • Facebook
    'Great team work': PR Sreejesh credits hockey squad for World Games Athlete of the Year 2021 nomination

    First Published Jan 5, 2022, 8:13 PM IST
    PR Sreejesh helped Indian hockey win bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. He has been nominated for the World Games Athlete of the Year 2021 award. He has lauded great teamwork.

    Great team work: PR Sreejesh credits hockey squad for World Games Athlete of the Year 2021 nomination

    It is yet another proud moment for the Indian hockey team. Team skipper and veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been nominated for the World Games Athlete of the Year 2021 award. Following the same, he admitted that he was both pleased and honoured with the recognition, while he lauded the excellent teamwork for the same.

    

    Sreejesh's exceptional goalkeeping helped India win the bronze medal last year during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It was India's first medal at the event after 41 years. India was notable for its fine defence, along with breath-taking goalkeeping by Sreejesh. A total of 24 athletes from 17 nations have been nominated for this prestigious award.

    ALSO READ: PR Sreejesh on meeting PM Modi - "He talked to us by taking us to our comfort level"

    

    "I think this nomination is quite special for it recognises great teamwork and this nomination is a result of our Olympic performance. I am so honoured to be nominated, and this truly goes for the team. It's because of their hard work that we are being recognised world-over," he said in an official release by Hockey India (HI).

    

    "The credit of all this success also goes to Hockey India for their support. Without them, none of this could be possible. Now it's up to the fans to choose the deserving winner for this award," Sreejesh added in the release. Earlier, he was conferred with the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award and the Government of India's prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

    ALSO READ: Touching moment - PR Sreejesh presents Olympic bronze medal to his father on arrival in Kochi

    

    Applauding his achievements and performance, Gyanendro Ningombam (HI President) noted, "We at Hockey India are elated by the news of Sreejesh being nominated for the World Games Athlete of the Year 2021. He is a huge inspiration to many in the country and is popular the world over for his goalkeeping abilities and his vivacious personality."

