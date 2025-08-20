From The Rock to Hulk Hogan: Top 10 Wrestlers Who Made Acting Careers
Several WWE superstars have successfully transitioned into Hollywood, showcasing their acting skills and charisma. From The Rock's blockbuster dominance to Dave Bautista's dramatic range, these wrestlers have proven their talent beyond the ring.
Professional wrestling has always been more than physicality—it’s performance. In WWE especially, the ability to tell a story on the microphone and “act” in the ring has often mattered just as much as athletic skill. John Cena is the perfect example: he didn’t always have the deepest move set, but his charisma, promo work, and dramatic instincts made him a superstar for 25 years.
That built-in talent for performance is why so many wrestlers have crossed over successfully into Hollywood. Here is a list of wrestlers who made the most impact once they traded suplexes for scripts.
1. The Rock (Dwayne Johnson)
If Bautista is the example of range, The Rock is the example of superstardom. Since leaving WWE full time, he has dominated Hollywood for more than a decade, headlining blockbuster franchises such as Fast and Furious. Known for his charisma and one-liners, Johnson transitioned seamlessly from WWE’s biggest entertainer to one of the world’s most bankable stars. Now, he’s set to take on perhaps his most ambitious role yet with The Smashing Machine.
2. Dave Bautista
Once known as “The Animal” in WWE, Bautista reinvented himself in Hollywood. His breakout role as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy proved he could be more than a muscle-bound enforcer—he could nail comedic timing and hold his own dramatically. Bautista purposely slimmed down and distanced himself from his wrestling persona to broaden his opportunities. Roles in Knock at the Cabin (2023), The Killer’s Game (2024), and The Last Showgirl (2024) showcased his range, making him one of wrestling’s most respected acting alumni.
3. John Cena
Though Cena’s first ventures into Hollywood were rocky, his career trajectory changed after his hilarious supporting role in Trainwreck. From there, he leaned into his strengths—timing, wit, and commanding presence. His most notable role today is as Peacemaker in the DC Universe, with season two of his hit show premiering on August 28. Once seen strictly as WWE’s “face,” Cena has carved out a spot in Hollywood on his own merits.
4. ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper
Roddy Piper’s filmography may not be extensive, but his cult-classic They Live left a cultural mark far beyond pro wrestling. Directed by John Carpenter, the film remains one of the most iconic wrestler-to-actor transitions ever. Piper brought the same raw personality from the ring onto the screen, making his limited body of work unforgettable.
5. Hulk Hogan
Nobody opened Hollywood’s doors for wrestlers quite like Hulk Hogan. At the peak of his WWE stardom, Hogan was a cultural icon whose transition into film seemed inevitable. While his movies generally failed to attract critical praise or strong box office numbers, Hogan proved that wrestlers could at least get a foot in the door—and in doing so, he cleared a path for names like Johnson, Cena, and Bautista.
6. Adam Copeland
Known in WWE for his unforgettable entrance and “Rated R Superstar” persona, Edge proved he had acting chops with roles in Vikings and Haven. Unlike Bautista, he didn’t leave wrestling behind completely—Copeland shocked the industry with a return to WWE after a nine-year retirement, choosing to balance both careers on his terms.
7. Kevin Nash
At nearly seven feet tall, Kevin Nash had the kind of screen presence Hollywood didn’t know how to use. But in the Magic Mike films, he broke free of the typecasting chains and delivered a surprisingly memorable performance as Tarzan. Nash’s wrestling past—with the NWO and a reputation as a tough enforcer—gave him credibility, but it was his willingness to try something different that made his Hollywood turn distinctive.
8. Paul Wight (Big Show)
Like Nash, Paul Wight’s sheer size (and WWE persona, Big Show) was both his biggest asset and obstacle when it came to acting. He often landed in comedic roles, but he deserves recognition for persistently exploring film and television to expand beyond wrestling.
9. André the Giant
At 7’4”, André was a physical marvel whose presence was almost mythical. Broken English and his massive stature limited his opportunities, but his beautiful performance in The Princess Bride—as the gentle giant Fezzik—ensured him a place in Hollywood history. Decades later, his work in that film is still beloved worldwide.
10. Jesse “The Body” Ventura
Ventura’s Hollywood résumé may actually rival his wrestling one. While not a megastar in WWE compared to others on this list, Ventura appeared in many TV shows, cameos, and films. His most famous role remains his part in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Predator—a performance that helped him gain a pop-culture foothold outside the squared circle.