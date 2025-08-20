Image Credit : Getty

Professional wrestling has always been more than physicality—it’s performance. In WWE especially, the ability to tell a story on the microphone and “act” in the ring has often mattered just as much as athletic skill. John Cena is the perfect example: he didn’t always have the deepest move set, but his charisma, promo work, and dramatic instincts made him a superstar for 25 years.

That built-in talent for performance is why so many wrestlers have crossed over successfully into Hollywood. Here is a list of wrestlers who made the most impact once they traded suplexes for scripts.