Rumors are circulating about Chris Jericho potentially returning to WWE for the 2026 Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia after his AEW contract expires. While his role in launching AEW was crucial, fan sentiment has shifted.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the possibility of Chris Jericho leaving AEW and heading back to WWE has become a genuine talking point behind the scenes. Meltzer says several of his WWE sources have openly acknowledged that “there is a lot of talk there about Jericho,” with some insiders even predicting he could make his return as early as the 2026 Royal Rumble.

That Rumble, notably, will be held in Saudi Arabia, and fans in attendance would likely relish a surprise appearance from one of WWE’s most iconic stars. The bigger unknown is whether such a comeback would be a one-night nostalgia pop or the start of a farewell run, stretching through milestone events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Meltzer didn’t speculate further on that front, instead noting that most of the chatter revolves around Jericho’s involvement in the Rumble itself.

Jericho’s AEW Status

Fueling the speculation is Jericho’s contractual position. Meltzer confirmed that his AEW deal is set to expire at the end of this year. WWE, he says, has “definite interest” in sitting down with Jericho once free agency hits, to see whether a deal can be made. What’s less clear is whether Tony Khan plans to push for a renewal, or if AEW might simply let one of its original cornerstones move on.

Why a WWE Return Makes Sense

Despite recent criticism—including frequent boos from AEW crowds—there’s little denying that Jericho has earned a WWE Hall of Fame induction whenever his active career ends. He was already a standout in WCW before his 1999 debut in WWF, but it was in WWE that he truly became a star, stacking up world titles, memorable reinventions, and countless classic matches.

Equally, Jericho’s role in helping launch AEW in 2019 was vital. He added credibility and star power at a time when the brand needed both. However, it’s also fair to say AEW fans have cooled on him in recent years. Endless stable formations, heavy TV time, and the slowing of his in-ring work have led some to view him as overstaying his peak run.

The Nostalgia Factor

Still, in the right role—say, as a shock entrant in the Rumble leading to a Hall of Fame nod and one last WrestleMania run—Jericho could be magic. His iconic “Break the Walls Down” entrance theme still delivers instant goosebumps, and the live crowd reaction to a surprise return would almost certainly be thunderous.

Beyond the live pop, WWE would bank heavily on the buzz online. The social media clips, reactions, and nostalgia-driven discussion could dwarf his recent AEW storylines in reach and engagement.

Final Takeaway

Jericho may be winding down his career, but a final WWE chapter feels almost inevitable. If Meltzer’s reporting holds up, the countdown to the 2026 Royal Rumble may double as the countdown to a Y2J homecoming—one that could give him the retirement spotlight many believe he’s earned.