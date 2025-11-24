Barcelona president Joan Laporta opens up on Xavi’s departure, revealing contradictions and emotional impact.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken candidly about Xavi Hernandez’s departure from the club last year, admitting that the former coach’s words left a lasting impact. Laporta explained that Xavi’s public comments contradicted private conversations, creating confusion and ultimately leading to his exit.

Xavi was appointed Barcelona manager in November 2021. In his first full season, he guided the team to the LaLiga title and the Supercopa de España. However, in January 2024, he announced he would step down at the end of the campaign. Laporta recalled how Xavi later visited him at home, expressing a desire to continue. “I asked him only one question – ‘Xavi, do you believe in the team?’ He replied: ‘I believe 100% and I’ll make these players champions,’” Laporta said.

The situation quickly shifted when Xavi told the media that Barcelona would need two years to be competitive. Laporta admitted he was taken aback. “A week later, I heard him say in a press conference that he and the team would need two years to be competitive. I thought: ‘What is this?’” he explained.

Laporta added that Xavi later discussed with sporting director Deco the possibility of changing several first‑team players. “As you know, I have a lot of respect for Xavi, and his words affected me deeply. We’ve had to make tough decisions before with Messi, Alba, Busquets, Pique, even with Xavi and Koeman… but at Barça, the institution always comes first. It is above the players, the presidents, and the coaches,” Laporta stated.

Although Xavi reversed his decision to leave a few weeks after his initial announcement, he was eventually dismissed in May 2024. His tenure ended with mixed emotions, balancing success with internal contradictions.

Barcelona have since moved forward under Hansi Flick, winning a domestic treble last season. Rising star Lamine Yamal played a pivotal role, scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists in 55 appearances. He also finished second in the Ballon d’Or 2025 rankings behind Ousmane Dembele.

After lifting the LaLiga trophy in May, Yamal paid tribute to Xavi’s influence. “We needed fresh blood. Change. So yes, we are very grateful to Xavi. Without him, none of this would have happened because he brought in a lot of young players. We have to thank him. He is a coach who gave us a breath of fresh air,” Yamal said.

Yamal made his senior debut under Xavi at just 15 years and 291 days in 2023. Since then, he has become a cornerstone of the squad, recording 31 goals and 42 assists in 118 senior matches.