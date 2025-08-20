Image Credit : Getty

WWE has been building Rhea Ripley’s ongoing saga with IYO SKY for months. Despite multiple clashes, Ripley has yet to score a win over the Genius of the Sky.

Their close yet fiery rivalry has become unpredictable, especially with the Kabuki Warriors now adding layers to the mix. Because of this, their story doesn’t need a championship. It can stand on its own and still keep fans invested.