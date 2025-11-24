Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso addressed his decision to bench Vinícius Jr. in the club's 2-2 draw against Elche. Alonso praised Vinícius for his professionalism and understanding, stating the player is invested in the team.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso downplayed the decision to bench Vinícius Jr. in the club’s recent 2-2 draw away at Elche. Despite the team’s underwhelming performance and result, Alonso explained that he communicated with Vinícius about his role, and the player understood and accepted it, demonstrating his commitment to the squad.

Against Elche, Alonso opted for Rodrygo to start alongside Kylian Mbappé in the attack, despite Rodrygo’s recent lack of goals, while Vinícius watched from the bench initially. Vinícius was eventually brought on in the second half as Real Madrid searched for a crucial goal.

Alonso on Vinicius' professionalism

Following the match, Alonso highlighted Vinícius’s professionalism and investment in the team, refusing to make much of the benching amid a challenging run of form for Los Blancos.

"Viní on the bench? I spoke to him, and he understood his role today. He's invested in the team,” Alonso told the media.

The draw extended Real Madrid’s winless streak to three games but kept them narrowly ahead at the top of La Liga, thanks to a late equalizer by Jude Bellingham. The match saw a fast-paced battle, with both teams exchanging leads before the final scoreline settled at 2-2.