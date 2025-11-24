Ravi Shastri slammed Gautam Gambhir’s Team India over Day 3’s batting collapse vs South Africa, questioning the thought process and Sundar’s promotion. Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav forged a key partnership to offer crucial resistance.

Former India captain and head coach turned commentator, Ravi Shastri, has lambasted Gautam Gambhir-led Team India management over the collapse in the batting line-up on Day 3 of the second and final Test of the series against South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, November 24.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Resuming India’s first innings batting at 9/0, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul steadied the hosts’ ship and forged a 65-run partnership before the latter’s dismissal. After Rahul’s wicket, Jaiswal carried on India’s innings and completed his fifty in 85 balls before his stay at the crease came to an end at 95/2. Thereafter, the hosts’ batting collapsed as they were reduced to 122/7, losing five wickets in just 27 runs.

India’s batting collapse drew sharp criticism from fans and experts alike, as the hosts have no other option but to win the second Test to avoid a series defeat to South Africa after losing the Kolkata Test.

‘I Don't Understand the Thought Process There’

India’s batting collapse in the first innings of the Guwahati Test drew sharp criticism from Ravi Shastri, who was quite fathomed by the change in the batting order. Speaking on air during the commentary, the former India head coach criticised India’s batting order and questioned the use of spinners, the promotion of Washington Sundar, and suggested a specialist batter be preferred to strengthen the line-up.

“No, absolutely not. It makes no sense. I don't understand the thought process there. I mean, when they look back at this series, some of the selections… still trying to figure out the thought process there,” Shastri said.

“For example, you play 4 spinners in Kolkata and bowl one of the spinners for just one over. Ideally, you should have gone in with a specialist batter. Similarly, here, making Washington Sundar bat at 3 in the last Test, but you could have easily made him bat at No. 4 here, now that you have a No. 3. He [Sundar] is no No. 8. He's way better than a number 8,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

There has been constant experimentation with India’s batting order, especially the No.3 spot, which has been constantly in flux, with seven different batters tried at No. 3 in the last 19 Tests under Gambhir, adding to the team’s instability. After Cheteshwar Pujara’s retirement, India were unable to find a settled and reliable no.3 batter, with frequent changes disrupting the team’s rhythm, contributing to collapse.

In the Kolkata Test, Washington Sundar was promoted to No.3 when India were chasing a 124-run target, a move many saw as risky given the pressure. However, India lost the match by 30 runs after being bundled out for 93.

Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav Offer Resistance

After India’s batting collapsed to 122/7, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav steadied India’s innings with a resilient partnership, adding crucial runs and showing composure under pressure to keep the hosts’ hopes alive in the first innings.

Sundar and Kuldeep stitched a 50-run partnership to take India past the 170-run mark, offering some resistance and temporarily easing the pressure, but the team still faced a massive first-innings deficit against a dominant South African side. Washington Sundar is the reliable batter in the middle, while Kuldeep Yadav plays a second fiddle, offering support to o stabilize the innings and frustrate the South African bowlers with steady, risk-free batting.

At the end of the first session, India posted a total of 174/7 in 67 overs, with Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav batting 33 and 14, respectively, and trailing by 315 runs.