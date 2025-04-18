- Home
From Monaco to Madrid: Ninth year without Champions League glory as Mbappe's quest continues
From Monaco to Madrid: Ninth year without Champions League glory as Mbappe's quest continues
Kylian Mbappé's Champions League title drought continues after Real Madrid's quarterfinal exit to Arsenal, marking his ninth consecutive year without European glory.
Kylian Mbappe's pursuit of a Champions League title continues to elude him, with his latest setback coming in Real Madrid's quarterfinal exit to Arsenal. This marks the ninth consecutive year that Mbappe has fallen short of European glory.
Mbappe's Champions League journey began in 2016-17 with Monaco, where he made his debut at just 17 years old. Despite a promising start, Monaco ultimately fell to Juventus in the semifinals. Mbappe scored six goals in nine matches that season.
The following year, Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain, but they were eliminated by Real Madrid in the round of 16. He scored four goals in eight matches. In 2018-19, PSG suffered a shocking defeat to Manchester United in the round of 16, with Mbappe scoring four goals in eight matches.
The 2019-20 season saw Mbappe come closest to winning the Champions League, as PSG reached the final, only to lose to Bayern Munich. He scored five goals in 10 matches. The next season, Mbappe set a personal record with eight Champions League goals, but PSG fell to Manchester City in the semifinals.
In 2021-22, Mbappe's PSG was eliminated by Real Madrid in the round of 16, with Mbappe scoring six goals in eight matches.
The following season, PSG fell to Bayern Munich in the round of 16, with Mbappe scoring seven goals.
Last season, Mbappe's PSG was eliminated by Borussia Dortmund in the semifinals, with Mbappe failing to score in either leg. He ended his PSG career with 64 Champions League matches and 42 goals, but without a title.
Mbappe's move to Real Madrid was motivated by his desire to win the Champions League. However, his first season with the club has ended in disappointment, with elimination by Arsenal in the quarterfinals. The French forward was substituted in the 75th minute due to an ankle injury and was subjected to whistles from the Bernabéu crowd, who were unhappy with his performance.