In times of failure at the Santiago Bernabeu, the spotlight first turns to the bench—and this season is no exception. Carlo Ancelotti, who delivered two Champions League titles in his second spell, now finds himself under intense scrutiny. His side was tactically outplayed across both legs, with Arsenal imposing their superiority with precision and poise.

Critics like Miguel Quintana point to Ancelotti's inability to get his message across. "A coach who didn’t know how to get his message across, and a club that didn’t know how to replace key players like Kroos or Carvajal." It's a damning summary of a season in which Real Madrid, despite their pedigree, have looked like a club chasing shadows.

There’s also the matter of timing. If the club decides to part ways with Ancelotti, do they do it before the Club World Cup in July? Or let him try to lift one last trophy before ushering in a new era? Either choice carries risks.