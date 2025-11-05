Image Credit : Getty

Since making her WWE return earlier this year, Nikki Bella has struggled to find momentum. Consecutive losses to Roxanne Perez have left the Hall of Famer questioning her place. On RAW, Nikki was even seen apologizing to Vaquer after costing their team a match.

While Stephanie showed support, Nikki’s frustration and self‑doubt may push her toward a shocking betrayal. Aligning with The Judgment Day could give Nikki new direction, but it would come at the expense of costing Vaquer her championship and handing Raquel the victory.