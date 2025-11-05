4 Shocking Finishes for Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Stephanie Vaquer defends against Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW, but shocking twists could change the Women’s World Championship picture.
Nikki Bella Turns on Stephanie Vaquer
Since making her WWE return earlier this year, Nikki Bella has struggled to find momentum. Consecutive losses to Roxanne Perez have left the Hall of Famer questioning her place. On RAW, Nikki was even seen apologizing to Vaquer after costing their team a match.
While Stephanie showed support, Nikki’s frustration and self‑doubt may push her toward a shocking betrayal. Aligning with The Judgment Day could give Nikki new direction, but it would come at the expense of costing Vaquer her championship and handing Raquel the victory.
Liv Morgan Returns to Target Raquel Rodriguez
Liv Morgan has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since June, with Roxanne Perez filling her spot in The Judgment Day. Morgan’s popularity ensures that her eventual return will be impactful, and RAW could be the stage. A surprise comeback could see her distract Raquel Rodriguez, allowing Vaquer to retain her title. This scenario would also add another layer of tension within the faction, as Morgan’s re‑entry could disrupt the current balance and spark new rivalries.
Roxanne Perez Betrays Raquel Rodriguez
Roxanne Perez has been Raquel’s reluctant partner since Liv Morgan’s injury, but cracks within The Judgment Day are becoming more visible. With Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor at odds, loyalties may soon be tested. Perez’s admiration for “Dirty” Dom could influence her actions, especially if Raquel comes close to dethroning Vaquer. Jealousy over Raquel’s potential success might drive Perez to turn on her partner, costing Rodriguez the match and keeping the championship around Vaquer’s waist.
Raquel Rodriguez Wins Clean Over Stephanie Vaquer
Perhaps the most straightforward yet shocking outcome would be Raquel Rodriguez defeating Stephanie Vaquer clean. La Primera has been on a dominant run, and few expect her reign to end so soon. However, Raquel’s steady improvement in the ring has impressed both fans and critics. A decisive victory over Vaquer would mark a major turning point, abruptly ending her reign and crowning Raquel as the new Women’s World Champion. Such a result would be a bold move by WWE’s creative team, shaking up the division in dramatic fashion.