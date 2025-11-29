BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari visited World Cup-winning cricketer Richa Ghosh at her residence in Darjeeling. Adhikari congratulated Ghosh and lauded the Indian women's team for their historic triumph and strong willpower.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday visited India's World Cup-winning squad member Richa Ghosh at her residence and congratulated her on her contribution to the historic triumph.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the meeting, Adhikari praised the Indian women's team for their achievement, saying, "Your willpower must be strong to counter any challenge, and they have proved it. Those who have self-control over their mind and body can achieve anything in this world and go far." He hailed the team for winning the World Cup and highlighted the significance of their performance on the global stage.

Richa Ghosh's Tournament Performance

Richa Ghosh played a vital role in India's title run, making her presence felt both as a wicketkeeper and with the bat. Her power-hitting and timely cameos were crucial in key moments of the tournament, strengthening India's push towards the trophy.

In the marquee tournament, Richa scored 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of over 133, with a brilliant, innings-saving 94 against South Africa as her best knock. Her hard-hitting cameos in the knockout stages were, however, her best efforts.

Key Knockout Stage Innings

During the semifinals against Australia, her cameo of 26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes, aided India in a record-breaking run-chase of 339, the most by a team in Women's ODIs and the highest-ever in a Cricket World Cup knockout match, be it in men's or women's cricket.

In the final, she played another cameo of 34 in just 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking India to a daunting total of 298/7, which turned out to be a match-winning one.

Overall ODI Career

In 51 ODIs and 49 innings for India, Richa has scored 1,145 runs at an average of 29.35 and a strike rate of over 103, with seven fifties and a best score of 96.