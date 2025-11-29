3 Shocking Survivor Series WarGames Endings: Randy Orton’s Heel Turn, Bloodline Reunion
WWE Series WarGames 2025 could deliver shocking twists with Orton’s return, Bloodline reunion and Heyman’s betrayal.
Randy Orton Returns And Turns Heel On Cody Rhodes
The American Nightmare is set to compete as part of Team CM Punk against Team Vision at Survivor Series: WarGames. His long‑running feud with Drew McIntyre has grown repetitive, with the Undisputed Champion already defeating him clean multiple times. In a shocking twist, after Team Punk secures victory, Randy Orton could make his long‑awaited return to WWE. The Viper turning heel on Cody would ignite a fresh storyline, setting the stage for a WrestleMania‑worthy feud between two of the company’s biggest names.
OG Bloodline Reunites To Target The Champions
Roman Reigns and the Usos are aligned with Team CM Punk for the WarGames bout. On Monday Night RAW, Reigns made it clear that championship gold should return to him, reigniting his pursuit after WrestleMania XL. Once the WarGames match concludes, Reigns could follow through on his promise to attack head‑on. Alongside the Usos, he may reunite the original heel version of The Bloodline. This shocking reunion would see them lay out both champions, sending a clear message that the faction intends to reclaim dominance and restore the titles to Reigns.
Paul Heyman Betrays The Brons With Brock Lesnar
Another potential twist involves Paul Heyman dismantling the Vision faction. Regardless of the WarGames result, Heyman could align with Brock Lesnar to destroy Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Such a betrayal would pave the way for a dream clash between Lesnar and Breakker, while also opening the door for the Brons to pursue a tag team run together. Meanwhile, Heyman and Lesnar could shift their focus toward the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, creating fresh rivalries and altering the balance of power in the company.
