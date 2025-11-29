Image Credit : Getty

Roman Reigns and the Usos are aligned with Team CM Punk for the WarGames bout. On Monday Night RAW, Reigns made it clear that championship gold should return to him, reigniting his pursuit after WrestleMania XL. Once the WarGames match concludes, Reigns could follow through on his promise to attack head‑on. Alongside the Usos, he may reunite the original heel version of The Bloodline. This shocking reunion would see them lay out both champions, sending a clear message that the faction intends to reclaim dominance and restore the titles to Reigns.