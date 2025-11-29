Image Credit : Getty

The rivalry between John Cena and Solo Sikoa still feels incomplete. Their clash at WWE Crown Jewel two years ago ended in humiliation for Cena, who was overwhelmed by multiple Samoan Spikes before being pinned.

That defeat left fans stunned and created a lingering sense of unfinished business. For Cena, reclaiming his pride means stepping back into the ring with Solo. If WWE decides to revisit this storyline, Solo Sikoa could easily be positioned as Cena’s ultimate opponent, bringing closure to their unresolved feud.