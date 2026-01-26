Bron Breakker remains suspended and has not been announced for the Royal Rumble 2026 match. General Manager Adam Pearce is set to meet him on RAW, potentially offering a qualifying bout. Breakker could face an opponent of Pearce’s choosing, such as Sheamus or Rusev, who have been absent from recent shows. A victory would secure Breakker’s entry into the Royal Rumble, likely with assistance from his Vision allies, adding another layer of drama to the event.