4 Matches WWE Could Add To Royal Rumble 2026 Ft. Stephanie Vaquer’s Return
WWE Royal Rumble 2026 could feature Stephanie Vaquer vs Raquel Rodriguez, a Wyatt Sicks rematch, Carmelo Hayes’ US Title open challenge, and Bron Breakker’s qualifying bout. These additions promise drama and intrigue heading into WWE’s major event.
Stephanie Vaquer vs Raquel Rodriguez
Stephanie Vaquer made a dramatic return at Saturday Night’s Main Event, taking out Raquel Rodriguez during the women’s tag team championship clash. Rodriguez had attempted to help her Judgment Day allies, but La Primera’s comeback shifted the spotlight. With Vaquer overcoming her ankle injury, a Women’s World Championship showdown against Raquel at Royal Rumble 2026 now looks likely. The match could be confirmed on RAW, marking Vaquer’s full return to action.
MFTs vs Wyatt Sicks Rematch For WWE Tag Team Titles
The MFTs recently captured the WWE Tag Team Championship from The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown. Uncle Howdy’s faction, however, remains in contention and deserves a rematch. While the rivalry has yet to meet fan expectations, WWE can reignite it at Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia. Even if the titles are not expected to change hands again, the bout would add intrigue and extend the feud toward WrestleMania 42.
Carmelo Hayes’ United States Title Open Challenge
Carmelo Hayes has impressed in his first reign as United States Champion, defending successfully against Johnny Gargano, Shinsuke Nakamura, Leon Slater, and Ilja Dragunov. For Royal Rumble 2026, WWE could announce an open challenge for Hayes’ title. This would allow a surprise return or debut, with names like Chad Gable or Oba Femi possible contenders. Hayes’ consistency makes the challenge compelling, and fans will anticipate who steps up.
Bron Breakker’s Qualifying Match For Royal Rumble Entry
Bron Breakker remains suspended and has not been announced for the Royal Rumble 2026 match. General Manager Adam Pearce is set to meet him on RAW, potentially offering a qualifying bout. Breakker could face an opponent of Pearce’s choosing, such as Sheamus or Rusev, who have been absent from recent shows. A victory would secure Breakker’s entry into the Royal Rumble, likely with assistance from his Vision allies, adding another layer of drama to the event.
