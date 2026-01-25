3 WWE Stars Triple H Runied At Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIII In Montreal
Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIII saw Triple H’s booking decisions raise eyebrows as Liv Morgan, Randy Orton, Damian Priest were all seemingly buried. The outcomes have sparked debate about their future roles heading into Royal Rumble, WrestleMania.
Damian Priest Takes The Pinfall
Damian Priest, a former World Heavyweight Champion, was the third star to be buried. In the same Fatal 4-Way, Priest was the one pinned after Sami Zayn’s Helluva Kick. Many questioned why Priest was chosen to take the fall when Trick Williams could have been used instead.
The booking suggests WWE may not see Priest in the title picture for WrestleMania 42. His lack of strong positioning on SmackDown has already been noted, and this result further fuels speculation that Triple H has moved on from him.
Randy Orton’s Defeat In Fatal 4-Way
The 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton was also seemingly buried in Montreal. Fans anticipated The Viper would win the Fatal 4-Way and advance to Royal Rumble 2026 for a clash with Drew McIntyre. Instead, Orton was booked to lose despite delivering the standout performance of the night.
His experience and pedigree made him the most logical winner, yet Triple H’s decision denied him another title opportunity. Orton has not competed in a championship match since facing John Cena at Backlash in May 2025, and this latest setback has left supporters frustrated.
Liv Morgan’s Pinfall Loss
Liv Morgan was the first to suffer at Saturday Night’s Main Event XLIII. Teaming to challenge for the tag titles against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, Morgan ended up taking the decisive pinfall after Ripley’s Riptide.
This was her first major match since returning at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, but instead of a triumphant comeback, she was booked to lose. The decision has raised questions about whether Triple H has lost faith in Morgan, as many expected Roxanne Perez to take the fall instead. For a former Women’s Champion to be positioned this way, it may signal that her time at the top is fading.
