Damian Priest, a former World Heavyweight Champion, was the third star to be buried. In the same Fatal 4-Way, Priest was the one pinned after Sami Zayn’s Helluva Kick. Many questioned why Priest was chosen to take the fall when Trick Williams could have been used instead.

The booking suggests WWE may not see Priest in the title picture for WrestleMania 42. His lack of strong positioning on SmackDown has already been noted, and this result further fuels speculation that Triple H has moved on from him.