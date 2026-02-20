Juventus forward is considering a switch to Barcelona as Robert Lewandowski’s successor. With both players out of contract this summer, the Catalan club are weighing options amid interest in other strikers, including Atletico’s Julian Alvarez.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly contemplating a move to Barcelona as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Serbian forward, whose contract with the Bianconeri expires this summer, has emerged as a candidate to lead the line at Camp Nou.

Lewandowski, 37, is also nearing the end of his deal with Barcelona, leaving his future uncertain. Since joining from Bayern Munich in 2022, the Polish striker has scored 114 goals in 177 appearances across competitions, including 13 in 30 outings this season. His contract situation has prompted Barcelona to explore long‑term options.

Vlahovic’s record at Juventus

Vlahovic, 26, arrived at Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022. He has since netted 64 goals in 162 appearances across competitions, with six strikes in 17 outings this season. Reports from Tuttosport (via GOAL) suggest the forward has instructed his representatives to explore a move to Barcelona amid stalled contract extension talks in Turin.

Barcelona’s board is said to be considering multiple options for Lewandowski’s successor. While Vlahovic is a realistic target given his contract situation, Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez has also been linked. The Argentine forward, a 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, is contracted with Atletico until 2030, making any potential deal significantly more expensive.

Barca’s season context

Barcelona are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season, having already lifted the Supercopa de España. However, recent setbacks have dented momentum. Hansi Flick’s side suffered a 4‑0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi‑final first leg, followed by a 2‑1 La Liga loss to Girona, which saw them surrender top spot to Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana will aim to bounce back against Levante at home on February 22, before hosting Villarreal six days later. On March 3, they face Atletico in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi‑final, needing to overturn a four‑goal deficit — a feat never achieved in the competition’s history.