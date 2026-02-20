The BCB has announced its 2026 central contracts, increasing the number of players from 22 to 28. Pacer Taskin Ahmed was downgraded to Grade A, while Mushfiqur Rahim moved to Grade B. Tanzid Hasan and Rishad Hossain earned promotions.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the central contracts for their men's team for the 2026 season, spanning January 1 to December 31, 2026. The number of players on BCB contracts has increased from 22 in 2025 to 28 in the latest list, according to the ICC website.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taskin Ahmed Downgraded

Pacer Taskin Ahmed, the sole A+ category player last year, has been downgraded to Grade A. An Achilles injury in February disrupted his season, keeping him out of all Test matches in 2025. However, he remained active in white-ball cricket for Bangladesh, taking eight wickets in six ODIs and 24 wickets in 13 T20Is. Overall, Taskin has played 17 Test matches, taking 49 wickets at an average of 39.26. He has featured in 83 ODIs for Bangladesh and has 117 wickets against his name at an average of 29.86. He has also featured in 86 T20Is and has taken 106 wickets so far, at an average of 22.19.

Player Movements and Promotions

Meanwhile, veteran Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim has moved down to Grade B following his retirement from ODIs in March last year. Strong performances by Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Rishad Hossain, and Shak Mahedi Hasan earned them promotions to Grade B. Tanzid Hasan was Bangladesh's leading run-scorer in T20Is in 2025 with 775 runs in 27 matches, while Rishad Hossain topped the wicket charts in both ODIs and T20Is last season. In 25 T20Is, Rishad claimed 33 wickets in 2025, while claiming 17 wickets in seven ODIs.

BCB Men's Central Contracts 2026

BCB men's contracts:

Grade A

Najmul Hossain Shanto Mehidy Hasan Miraz Litton Das Taskin Ahmed

Grade B

Mushfiqur Rahim Mominul Haque Taijul Islam Mustafizur Rahman Tawhid Hridoy Hasan Mahmud Nahid Rana Shadman Islam Tanzid Hasan Tamim Rishad Hossian Shak Mahedi Hasan

Grade C

Soumya Sarkar Jaker Ali Anik Shoriful Islam Tanzim Hasan Sakib Nasum Ahmed Syed Khaled Ahmed

Grade D

Saif Hassan Parvez Hossain Emon Tanvir Islam Nayeem Hasan Hasan Murad Shamim Hossain Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan. (ANI)