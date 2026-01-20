CM Punk’s victory over Bron Breakker on RAW marked the end of his Vision chapter, but Paul Heyman may not be done with Punk. Heyman could look to avenge the loss of his faction by bringing back Brock Lesnar as the new leader of his crew. Lesnar stepping into a title match against Punk would not only revive his rivalry but also give Heyman’s camp a chance to reclaim power. The Beast Incarnate remains one of the most dangerous challengers Punk could face.