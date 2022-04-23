Will Ronaldo get special treatment from Erik ten Hag? New Man United boss responds

The Dutchman was confirmed as United's next permanent manager on Thursday and will replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick after agreeing a contract until 2025 worth £9million per year.

A day after being appointed as Manchester United's new permanent manager, Erik ten Hag made it abundantly clear that he would challenge anyone in the squad if they did not 'meet their task'. The Dutchman's appointment was confirmed on Thursday, and he will replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick after agreeing on a contract until 2025 worth 9 million pounds per year. Also read: Erik ten Hag's appointment as Man United manager left Pochettino 'shocked'

The 52-year-old will inherit a squad filled with high-profile personalities such as the legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford next season, which is a marked difference from his current role as Ajax boss. Also read: 10 expectations every Manchester United fan has from new manager Erik ten Hag

However, the Dutchman appears to be up for the task. A day after being announced as Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's replacement, Ten Hag told the Dutch newspaper Trouw that he is willing to challenge those who are not deemed to be pulling their weight, regardless of their name and status. Asked if he could cope with the Portugal international and other stars at Old Trafford, the incoming boss said, "I think I can, but I will stay myself in that."

"I won't change my vision. I will tell them their task and whoever does not meet those tasks will hear that from me, no matter who it is," Ten Hag added.

The Dutchman is also trying his best to rope Steve McClaren back to Old Trafford as part of his new coaching team. Ten Hag wants Sir Alex Ferguson's former No 2 onboard, so he has someone with experience of not only the Premier League but also United. United denied suggestions that they are resisting Ten Hag's request but wanted him to assess the existing options at the club before making a final decision on McClaren.

But the 52-year-old football manager said he sees nothing wrong with making demands and insists that having a say in the Red Devils' transfer business is essential. "I make demands in advance before I arrive. If the club doesn't grant them, I won't take the job," Ten Hag added.

"I am the one responsible. I am the one who will get judged by the results. I don't want to be a ruler. I will work together, but having a say in transfers is a condition for me," he remarked.

