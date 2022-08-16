Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We need help': Man United players, including Ronaldo, issue SOS call to board over new signings

    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    A core of senior Manchester United players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes, have reportedly appealed to the board to make signings urgently.

    Days after Manchester United suffered a shocking 4-0 loss at Brentford, reports have suggested a core of senior players, including want-away striker Cristiano Ronaldo, have appealed to the club board to make signings urgently. Certain key stars have sent an S.O.S. call to Old Trafford bosses to line up more additions to address their shocking and disastrous form.

    New manager Erik ten Hag's life in England has kicked off to a terrible start with him dropping his first two games. His club has only scored one goal while allowing six. The appalling display of football in the first two weeks of the Premier League has also irked Manchester United fans, with several supporters demanding 'Empty Old Trafford' for the upcoming home game against Liverpool.

    Senior journalist David McDonnell reports, "Manchester United's players have sent an S.O.S. to the club's hierarchy to make the signings they need to recover from their disastrous start to the season." He added that players including club captain Harry Maguire, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have appealed to the club for additional signings before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

    Ironic in every way, The Mirror claims that the players have admitted responsibility for the Red Devils' sluggish start to the season and have accused the team of lacking ambition. The report read, "United's players, despite being culpable themselves with their abject displays on the pitch, feel the club have shown a lack of ambition by failing to address the glaring holes within the current squad."

    The report added that United stars have a positive relationship with Erik ten Hag and believe that the Dutchman has been handicapped by Manchester United's failure to deliver the signings he needs to seal a berth in next year's Champions League. Additionally, it is stated that United's players hold the hierarchy accountable for impeding their efforts to reach the top four, with another season of mediocrity and under-achievement ahead.

    A group of disgruntled players led by Ronaldo and his Portuguese teammate Fernandes have reportedly appealed to the board to support the manager, according to Talksport, who appear to be reiterating McDonnell's allegation. "Disgruntled Manchester United players including Cristiano Ronaldo & Bruno Fernandes have appealed to the board to back Erik ten Hag in the transfer market," it said. The players have demonstrated an intrinsic incapacity to reject fans' opinions; therefore, supporters will be hoping that the leadership will pay attention to them.

