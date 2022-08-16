'We need help': Man United players, including Ronaldo, issue SOS call to board over new signings

A core of senior Manchester United players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes, have reportedly appealed to the board to make signings urgently.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Days after Manchester United suffered a shocking 4-0 loss at Brentford, reports have suggested a core of senior players, including want-away striker Cristiano Ronaldo, have appealed to the club board to make signings urgently. Certain key stars have sent an S.O.S. call to Old Trafford bosses to line up more additions to address their shocking and disastrous form. Also read: #EmptyOldTrafford trends as anti-Glazer protesters call fans to boycott Man United vs Liverpool

Image Credit: Getty Images

New manager Erik ten Hag's life in England has kicked off to a terrible start with him dropping his first two games. His club has only scored one goal while allowing six. The appalling display of football in the first two weeks of the Premier League has also irked Manchester United fans, with several supporters demanding 'Empty Old Trafford' for the upcoming home game against Liverpool.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Senior journalist David McDonnell reports, "Manchester United's players have sent an S.O.S. to the club's hierarchy to make the signings they need to recover from their disastrous start to the season." He added that players including club captain Harry Maguire, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have appealed to the club for additional signings before the summer transfer window closes on September 1. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's uncertain future forces Man United to consider move for Jamie Vardy: Report

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ironic in every way, The Mirror claims that the players have admitted responsibility for the Red Devils' sluggish start to the season and have accused the team of lacking ambition. The report read, "United's players, despite being culpable themselves with their abject displays on the pitch, feel the club have shown a lack of ambition by failing to address the glaring holes within the current squad."

Image Credit: Getty Images

The report added that United stars have a positive relationship with Erik ten Hag and believe that the Dutchman has been handicapped by Manchester United's failure to deliver the signings he needs to seal a berth in next year's Champions League. Additionally, it is stated that United's players hold the hierarchy accountable for impeding their efforts to reach the top four, with another season of mediocrity and under-achievement ahead. Also read: Erik ten Hag 'open to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving' Manchester United, but under one condition

Image Credit: Getty Images