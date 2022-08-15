Cristiano Ronaldo's uncertain future forces Man United to consider move for Jamie Vardy: Report

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move to sign Jamie Vardy from Leicester, as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in a centre-forward before the transfer deadline.

The summer transfer deadline is approaching, and Manchester United have tonnes to worry about as they sit at the bottom of the Premier League table after two weeks. Amidst doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford, the Red Devils and new manager Erik ten Hag are looking to bring in a centre-forward. Reports have now suggested that the club is considering a move to sign Jamie Vardy from Leicester City. Also read: Erik ten Hag 'open to Cristiano Ronaldo leaving' Manchester United, but under one condition

Manchester United is desperate to sign a new forward before the transfer window closes, with want-away striker Ronaldo's transfer situation continuing to frustrate the club and its fans. The exit of Edinson Cavani and rape accused Mason Greenwood's unavailability has added to their eagerness to rope in a star striker.

Following concerns from the fan base, Manchester United also withdrew its interest in Marko Arnautovic, a former West Ham and Stoke attacker, after having a bid for the Bologna front rejected last week.

The Athletic has reported that England international Jamie Vardy is now on the Red Devils' radar, and Ten Hag is looking for a cheap acquisition to improve his ranks. The 35-year-old scored 15 league goals last season, and Leicester is reluctant to allow the forward to leave. Also read: Ronaldo fans troll Messi after PSG star fails to bag Ballon d'Or nomination for 1st time in 17 years

Vardy has seen a spectacular rise since joining the club in 2012 from non-league Fleetwood Town and is now considered one of the Foxes' greatest players. He has 164 goals in 387 games for Leicester, and during his tenure at the King Power Stadium, he has won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Premier League Golden Boot.

