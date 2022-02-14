  • Facebook
    UK's Royal Mint issues £2 coin to celebrate 150 years of FA Cup (PHOTOS)

    First Published Feb 14, 2022, 5:27 PM IST
    The Royal Mint has launched a commemorative 2 pounds coin celebrating 150 Years of the FA Cup, in partnership with The Football Association, to mark the landmark anniversary season.

    football UK Royal Mint issues 2 pound coin to celebrate 150 years of FA Cup photos

    Image Credit: The Royal Mint

    2022 marks a special year for the beautiful game's most illustrious sporting competitions. The FA Cup is officially 150 years old, and to commemorate the landmark anniversary season, United Kingdom's The Royal Mint today released a new FA-Cup inspired coin 2 pounds coin in a range of base and precious metals.

    football UK Royal Mint issues 2 pound coin to celebrate 150 years of FA Cup photos

    Image Credit: The Royal Mint

    Available to buy from The Royal Mint official website, there are four varieties in total, prices ranging from 10 pounds to 1,125 pounds. Each coin has an inscription that reads: Celebrating 150 years of the FA Cup. A special silver version is also set to be minted and used for the pre-match coin toss at the FA Cup final on May 14. 

    football UK Royal Mint issues 2 pound coin to celebrate 150 years of FA Cup photos

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    This year's FA Cup competition has witnessed a bunch of surprises already. 14-time champions Arsenal made an early exit from the competition after losing to Nottingham Forest in the third round last month. Meanwhile, Manchester United was knocked out in the fourth round by Championship side Middlesbrough, while non-league Boreham Wood's fairytale continues with a 5th round tie against Frank Lampard's Everton.

    football UK Royal Mint issues 2 pound coin to celebrate 150 years of FA Cup photos

    Image Credit: The Royal Mint

    The Royal Mint, renowned for their commemorative coins - each collection generally representing something quintessentially British, took to Twitter to make the official announcement. The tweet read: Who's going to win the Emirates FA Cup? Whoever takes the trophy, the tournament turns 150 this year - so we've made a beautiful coin for the beautiful game!

    football UK Royal Mint issues 2 pound coin to celebrate 150 years of FA Cup photos

    Image Credit: The Royal Mint

    Following the release, The Royal Mint's Director of Commemorative Coin Clare Maclennan said that the Emirates FA Cup is an iconic football competition that has enabled clubs across the country to dream of lifting the coveted trophy for 150 years.

    football UK Royal Mint issues 2 pound coin to celebrate 150 years of FA Cup photos

    Image Credit: The Royal Mint

    "In what is an extra special season for everyone involved in the game, we are thrilled to be working with The FA and celebrating the 150 th anniversary of the much-loved competition with a commemorative 2 pounds coin. Designed with the trophy at its heart, it is fitting that the coin will be used for the coin toss during Final at Wembley in May," Maclennan added.

