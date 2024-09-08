Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut gets UA certificate; gets cut scenes; Read on

    Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, has been granted a UA certificate by the CBFC, but with mandatory cuts and disclaimers regarding historical events. The film has faced controversy due to its portrayal of Sikh figures, prompting several organizations to demand a ban on its release

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 6:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency has received a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), as per reports. Sources indicated that the filmmakers have been asked to make certain cuts and include disclaimers in a few sequences, particularly regarding the depiction of historical events.

    While the release date for the movie remains unconfirmed, the UA certificate suggests that it is suitable for all age groups, but with parental guidance recommended. According to reports, Emergency was submitted for review on July 8. However, the film encountered controversy last month when several Sikh organizations, including Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, called for it to be banned.

    ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl: First photos go viral; but is it fake or real? Check here

    The demand for a ban intensified following the release of the Emergency trailer. The trailer depicted Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, leader of the separatist Khalistan movement, allegedly making a promise to secure votes for Indira Gandhi in exchange for a separate state. This portrayal led various Sikh organizations to write to the censor board, expressing concerns and approaching authorities regarding the representation of Sikhs in the film.

