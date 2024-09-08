Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nida Dar's late congratulatory post on India T20 World Cup win fuels online frenzy, get trolls; see viral post

    Former Pakistan women's cricket team skipper Nida Dar was brutally trolled on Thursday after her congratulatory post praising the Indian men's cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup went viral.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 12:38 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    Former Pakistan women's cricket team skipper Nida Dar faced backlash and was brutally trolled on Thursday after one of her posts went viral. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the Indian men's cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup and even hailed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - two star players who retired from the format following the competition. However, the fact that it came more than two months after the finals took place gave fodder to trolls. 

    India scripted history by winning the T20 World Cup trophy on June 29, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final at the packed Kensington Oval in Barbados. Rohit Sharma's team lifted the coveted trophy, thus concluding a long 13-year hiatus for an ICC title. 

    Also read: Yuvraj Singh's old video on Yograj's 'mental issues' surfaces after rant against Dhoni, Kapil Dev (WATCH)

    On Thursday, however, former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Nida Dar found herself at the center of a social media after a belated congratulatory post went viral. In her post, Dar extended her wishes to the Indian men's cricket team, lauding the legendary Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who had bid adieu to the T20 format following the tournament. Yet, the post's timing—emerging more than two months after the victory—provoked considerable scrutiny.

    In a bid to clarify, Dar issued an official statement on her social media account, "I initially made this post on June 30th 2024, but due to restrictions on Twitter in Pakistan, it was posted last night instead, which I learned about through the media. I am attaching both pictures to this post. #Pakistan #T20WorldCup."

    Despite her explanation, the delayed nature of the congratulatory post did not sit well with Indian cricket enthusiasts, who responded with a wave of online trolling against the former Pakistan captain.

    Take a look at reactions

    A user commented, "Jab India jeetta hai toh pakistan mein restriction lag jati hai?"

    Another user commented, "We Understand but next time if India wins an ICC tournament then take permission from Pakistan government before congratulating Indian team."

     

     

     

    As the cricketing world continues to buzz, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are gearing up for their next challenge. They are set to feature prominently in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, which kicks off with the first match at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on September 19.

    The action will then shift to Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium for the second Test, starting September 27.

