    'Unfair to blame Mamata': TMC's Shatrughan Sinha defends WB CM over Kolkata horror, sparks outburst (WATCH)

    Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday criticized the BJP for "politicizing" the tragic rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, accusing them of using the incident to demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 6:21 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

    Sinha, who left the BJP five years ago, noted that similar demands for resignations were not made against the Prime Minister during horrific incidents occurring in areas governed by the saffron party.

    "There can be no doubt that the incident was deplorable. The government of West Bengal has, therefore, brought the stringent Aparajita Bill. It is an exemplary anti-rape law which, we hope, would get the nod from the governor soon and would inspire other states to take similar measures," the Asansol MP told reporters in Patna.

    However, Sinha, whose party is led by Banerjee, also stated that it is "inappropriate to demand the resignation of the chief minister over such an incident."

    "Nobody asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to quit when serious sexual crimes were reported from Manipur, Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, and Kathua in Jammu," he said.

    The former Union minister, who represented his hometown twice in the Lok Sabha as a BJP MP, was there to inaugurate a 'mobile clinic' run by AICT Global, a charitable organization.

    Reflecting on his time in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration, he remarked, "I held the health portfolio. I take pride in the fact that the in-principle approval for AIIMS, Patna was given during my tenure. Today, I feel glad to see the hospital flourish."

    Sinha's recent remarks have sparked a massive social media outburst, with one user commenting, "Victim was not your daughter else words would have been different."

    Another user remarked, "Total idiot! Looks like he doesn’t know about health ministry and home ministry also come under her only."

    "Sinha Saab, you and your daughter(s) are lucky that it hasn't happened in your family," said a third user.

    A fourth user said, "It's outrageous for TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha to defend Mamata Banerjee over the horrific rape-murder at RG Kar Medical College. The Chief Minister may not be able to oversee every street, but she's responsible for ensuring law and order in the state. If she can't secure the safety of women, then what is her government even doing? Shielding incompetence is shameful! Accountability starts at the top, and Bengal deserves better."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

