Explained: Why javelin star Navdeep Singh's silver was dramatically upgraded to GOLD at Paris Paralympics 2024

    In a dramatic twist at the Paris Paralympics 2024, India's Navdeep Singh was awarded the gold medal in the men’s javelin F41 category, following the disqualification of the initial winner, Iran’s Sadegh Beit Sayah.

    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 11:35 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    In a dramatic twist at the Paris Paralympics 2024, India's Navdeep Singh was awarded the gold medal in the men’s javelin F41 category, following the disqualification of the initial winner, Iran’s Sadegh Beit Sayah. This upgrade marks India’s first-ever gold in this category, cementing Navdeep's remarkable journey from adversity to international acclaim.

    Navdeep Singh, a 23-year-old para-athlete from Haryana, initially secured a silver medal with a personal best throw of 47.32 meters. This throw not only surpassed his previous bests but also outperformed world record holder Sun Pengxiang of China, who managed a throw of 44.72 meters. However, the drama unfolded when the original gold medalist, Sadegh Beit Sayah, was disqualified.

    Sayah had set a new Paralympic record with a throw of 47.64 meters during his penultimate attempt. Despite his impressive performance, his medal was revoked due to unsporting conduct. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) enforces strict rules against political gestures or displays at their events. Sayah’s disqualification came after he was found guilty of repeatedly displaying an objectionable flag, which violated these regulations.

    Navdeep's journey to the top was nothing short of extraordinary. The competition began with a foul on his first attempt. However, he quickly found his rhythm with a throw of 46.39 meters in his second attempt, moving him into second place. His third throw, a colossal 47.32 meters, not only shattered the previous Paralympic record but also placed him in the lead.

    The initial excitement was overshadowed by Sayah's record-breaking throw of 47.64 meters in his fifth attempt, pushing Navdeep back to second place. But the disqualification of Sayah meant that Navdeep's throw was enough to secure him the gold medal.

    Born in Panipat, Haryana, Navdeep Singh's life has been marked by perseverance and determination. Facing physical and societal challenges from a young age, he drew inspiration from his father, a national-level wrestler and Gram Sachiv. This motivation led Navdeep to channel his energy into athletics, overcoming numerous obstacles along the way.

    Educated at Unique Public School and Delhi University, where he earned a B.A. in Hindi (Hons.), Navdeep began his professional athletic career in 2017. His international debut at the Asian Youth Para Games was a significant milestone, where he clinched gold in the javelin throw. This victory was a testament to his relentless dedication and hard work.

    Despite facing setbacks at the Tokyo Paralympics and the Asian Para Games in 2022, where he finished fourth, Navdeep did not lose hope. His resilience was rewarded with a bronze medal at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan, earlier this year. This accomplishment set the stage for his triumphant return to the Paralympics, now crowned with gold.

