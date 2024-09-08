Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HISTORIC! Randhir Singh becomes first Indian to be elected as President of Olympic Council of Asia

    Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh made history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian elected as the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 12:19 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh made history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian elected as the president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). The election took place during the 44th General Assembly of the OCA in New Delhi.

    A five-time Olympic shooter, Randhir Singh was the sole candidate for the position and was elected unanimously. His term as president will extend from 2024 to 2028.

    At 77 years old, Randhir has been serving as the acting president of the OCA since 2021, following the 15-year ban imposed on Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah earlier this year due to ethics violations.

    Randhir Singh, who has held various administrative roles in Indian and Asian sports organizations, was officially appointed as the OCA president in a ceremony attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and leading sports figures from all 45 Asian countries.

    Hailing from Patiala, Punjab, Randhir comes from a distinguished sporting family. His uncle, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, played Test cricket for India and was an IOC member, while his father, Bhalindra Singh, also a first-class cricketer, served as an IOC Member from 1947 to 1992.

    Randhir himself was a member of the IOC from 2001 to 2014 and has since continued his association as an honourary member of the global sports body.

    "Congratulations to all my team. I sincerely thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Asia is one family. Thank you all for all support. We will try to carry on for long," Randhir said after his election.

    "Special congratulations to all the ladies who have joined the team. I wish to express my deepest gratitude to all of you for your dedication to the Olympic course. Let's all work together towards a future where the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect are celebrated," he added.

    All candidates for the OCA General Assembly were elected unopposed during the session, which saw the notable attendance of BJP President JP Nadda and Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khade. The General Assembly was attended by representatives from 45 Asian nations.

