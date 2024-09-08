Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Duleep Trophy: Rishabh Pant turns 'khabri' to learn India A's plans in huddle; video goes viral (WATCH)

    In a surprising yet jovial incident, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant added his trademark humour to the first-round Duleep Trophy match between India A and India B at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday.

    Duleep Trophy: Rishabh Pant turns 'khabri' to learn India A's plans in huddle; video goes viral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 3:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

    In a surprising yet jovial incident, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant added his trademark humour to the first-round Duleep Trophy match between India A and India B at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday. Before play began on the final day, Pant—who was playing for India B—unexpectedly joined India A’s team huddle, much to the confusion and amusement of onlookers, including the match commentators.

    Pant, dressed in his India B blue training jersey, casually slipped into India A's pre-match huddle, blending in despite his different attire. The humourous moment caught the eye of commentators as they noticed the unfamiliar figure amidst the India A players.

    “India A huddle this morning, who’s the gentleman in the blue T-shirt?” one of the commentators remarked, clearly surprised by Pant’s sudden appearance. As the huddle broke, it became evident that the "gentleman" was none other than Rishabh Pant himself. With a smile on his face, Pant gave a friendly clap to India A pacer Avesh Khan before walking away, leaving both teams chuckling.

    “Rishabh Pant! India B! He knows the plans,” the commentator quipped, highlighting the playful yet light-hearted atmosphere Pant brought to the field.

    Known for his lively personality, Pant often serves as a source of entertainment and energy within the dressing room, whether it’s for the national team or domestic squads. This incident was yet another example of how the Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman brings humour and positivity to every match, even in high-stakes moments like a Duleep Trophy clash.

    While the moment passed in good spirit, Pant’s antics were a refreshing reminder of the camaraderie and friendship shared by Indian cricketers across teams. As a player who is often at the center of such light-hearted moments, Pant’s behavior continued to showcase his role in keeping spirits high, even during competitive matches. 

    The match continued as expected after this fun interlude, but Pant’s impromptu appearance in the India A huddle was certainly a memorable event for the players and fans alike.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nida Dar's late congratulatory post on India T20 World Cup win fuels online frenzy, get trolls; see viral post shk

    Nida Dar's late congratulatory post on India T20 World Cup win fuels online frenzy, get trolls; see viral post

    cricket Duleep Trophy 2024: Dhruv Jurel takes stunning catch down leg side to remove Musheer Khan (WATCH) scr

    Duleep Trophy 2024: Dhruv Jurel takes stunning catch down leg side to remove Musheer Khan (WATCH)

    cricket India C Secures Victory Against India D in Duleep Trophy Clash scr

    Duleep Trophy 2024: India C beat India D by four wickets

    cricket Babar Azam likely to be dethroned as Pakistan's white-ball captain-reports scr

    Babar Azam likely to be dethroned as Pakistan's white-ball captain-reports

    cricket Josh Inglis smashes century as Australia beat Scotland in second T20I scr

    Josh Inglis century powers Australia to 70 run T20I win against Scotland

    Recent Stories

    Is eating Real Gold safe? Explore the facts about edible gold NTI

    Is eating Real Gold safe? Explore the facts about edible gold

    Bangladesh unrest: Popular YouTuber Hero Alom assaulted in Bogra court premises, forced to do sit-ups (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Popular YouTuber Hero Alom assaulted in Bogra court premises, forced to do sit-ups (WATCH)

    Super Typhoon Yagi kills at least 14, injures over 150 people in Vietnam; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    BREAKING | Super Typhoon Yagi kills at least 14, injures over 150 people in Vietnam; WATCH dramatic videos

    UP man sells 3-year-old son for Rs 20k after hospital denies newborn, wife release over payment dues (WATCH) shk

    UP man sells 3-year-old son for Rs 20k after hospital denies newborn, wife release over payment dues (WATCH)

    Why are Airplane windows round and small? Unveiling the design reasons NTI

    Why are Airplane windows round and small? Unveiling the design reasons

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon