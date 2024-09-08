Duleep Trophy: Rishabh Pant turns 'khabri' to learn India A's plans in huddle; video goes viral (WATCH)

In a surprising yet jovial incident, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant added his trademark humour to the first-round Duleep Trophy match between India A and India B at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Pant, dressed in his India B blue training jersey, casually slipped into India A's pre-match huddle, blending in despite his different attire. The humourous moment caught the eye of commentators as they noticed the unfamiliar figure amidst the India A players.

“India A huddle this morning, who’s the gentleman in the blue T-shirt?” one of the commentators remarked, clearly surprised by Pant’s sudden appearance. As the huddle broke, it became evident that the "gentleman" was none other than Rishabh Pant himself. With a smile on his face, Pant gave a friendly clap to India A pacer Avesh Khan before walking away, leaving both teams chuckling.

“Rishabh Pant! India B! He knows the plans,” the commentator quipped, highlighting the playful yet light-hearted atmosphere Pant brought to the field.

Known for his lively personality, Pant often serves as a source of entertainment and energy within the dressing room, whether it’s for the national team or domestic squads. This incident was yet another example of how the Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman brings humour and positivity to every match, even in high-stakes moments like a Duleep Trophy clash.

While the moment passed in good spirit, Pant’s antics were a refreshing reminder of the camaraderie and friendship shared by Indian cricketers across teams. As a player who is often at the center of such light-hearted moments, Pant’s behavior continued to showcase his role in keeping spirits high, even during competitive matches.

The match continued as expected after this fun interlude, but Pant’s impromptu appearance in the India A huddle was certainly a memorable event for the players and fans alike.

