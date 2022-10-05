UCL 2022-23: 'You have to have peace of mind' - Simeone after Atletico's loss to Brugge

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Tuesday night, Atletico Madrid suffered a 0-2 loss to Club Brugge in the 2022-23 UCL. As the former slips to the bottom spot in the group table, club boss Diego Simeone has called for peach in his side.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    It is not turning out to be the ideal start to the season for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. The club seems to be struggling, whether in La Liga or the UEFA Champions League (UCL). On Tuesday night, during its third group-stage game against Belgian champion Club Brugge, it suffered a 0-2 loss away from home, as the Mattress Makers have slipped to the bottom of the group table, with a win and a couple of defeats so far. However, despite things looking erratic and far from settled for Atletico, club head coach Diego Simeone has called for peace in his side, demanding it not to get anxious.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It was a game well played. I think we controlled the game we wanted to play. I'm left with a lot of good things. There are a lot of Champions League games left to play. You have to have peace of mind. You don't have to get anxious. Everything is open," said Simeone after the upset, reports FotMob.

    ALSO READ: 'Not the moment to talk about Lionel Messi right now' - Xavi

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We had two or three important chances to score, and a lack of forcefulness means Brugge went into half-time with an advantage. But, from then on, their key figure was their goalkeeper, without a doubt. We'll have to see if there is a lack of forcefulness to our performance," Simeone added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We do not need to lower our arms and lower our guard. There are good things, and there are things that need to be corrected," concluded Simeone. Atletico still has three more matches to go in the UCL group stage and needs to win each to guarantee its place in the pre-quarters.

