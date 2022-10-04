Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not the moment to talk about Lionel Messi right now' - Xavi

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 2:47 PM IST

    Lionel Messi has again been heavily linked to a return to his former club Barcelona next season. However, Barca boss Xavi feels it is not the right time to discuss his return and focus on the ongoing season.

    Image credit: Getty

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is having a good time with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) while he is into his second season in the French capital. His move from Spanish giants Barcelona was quite news since it was widely considered that he would never leave the Catalans. However, financial difficulties made it impossible for Barca to retain him. Now that the Spanish giants have made a smooth recovery in terms of finances, it is widely reported that the Argentine could be on his way back to his so-called Spanish home. However, Barcelona's head coach Xavi believes it is not the right time to talk about Messi.

    Image credit: Getty

    Messi left Barcelona last year as a free agent and has since scored 18 goals in 46 matches for PSG, besides winning the Ligue 1 and Trophée des Champions titles. "With Leo, let's see, but it's not the moment to talk about it right now," Xavi was quoted as saying on Monday, reports 90min.

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who deserves to win World Cup 2022? Ex-USMNT coach answers

    Image credit: Getty

    "You know the love I have for him. He is a friend, and I will always wish him the best. Barça is his home, but we're not doing him any favours speaking about [his future]. Let's leave him in peace to enjoy his time in Paris and wish him all the best," added Xavi.

    Image credit: Getty

    According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Messi is currently focused on his PSG stint in the ongoing season. He will later shift his attention to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina. It has been reported that the Argentine is unlikely to take any call regarding his future until then, while the French champion is also adamant about retaining him.

