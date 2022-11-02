Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL 2022-23: 'We ended up in the place we deserved' - Simeone after Atletico finishes at the bottom

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

    On Tuesday, Atletico Madrid suffered a 1-2 loss to FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League. As a result, it finished at the bottom of its table and missed out on UEFA Europa League, while Diego Simeone was critical of his side's performance.

    It was the end of the road in Europe for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. On Tuesday, it suffered a flimsy 1-2 loss to Portuguese champion FC Porto at the latter's home in the final group-stage game of the UEFA Champions League (UCL). Consequently, of this defeat, the Mattress Makers have finished with a win, a couple of draws and three flops. Thus, it has ended up at the bottom of the table. The Spanish outfit is entirely out of Europe, missing out on Round 32 in the UEFA Europa League (UEL). Meanwhile, Atletico head coach Diego Simeone was critical of his side and felt it deserved to finish at rock bottom.

    Talking to Diario AS following the failure, Simeone said, "It was difficult for us, it is difficult for us, but we have to accept it and see how we can improve in Europe. We have conceded goals in almost every game. We scored a few, and almost all the teams were better than us. We ended up in the place we deserved. Accept reality. From there on, another phase begins tomorrow."

    "The emotional side comes before everything else. You can have talent, a good game, and be very good physically, but if you are not emotionally calm with confidence, it limits you. The penalty that with Leverkusen. The match starts in Cádiz, 27 seconds. We got ourselves to 2-2 with seven minutes to go, with two important chances and on the counterattack in the 98th, they made it 3-2.," added Simeone, reports Football Espana.

    "We start today, and it happens again five minutes later. There are many tests to overcome now. Let's see if we have many men within the group to overcome it. We are together, being clear about what we want and getting everyone involved. Everyone. Club, people, us. That is the best way to confront," Simeone concluded.

