Man United, Pele, Usain Bolt and others mourn death of Ronaldo's newborn twin son

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday one of the two babies has passed away.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, announced on Monday that one of the two babies has passed away. A statement from the couple confirmed the death of their baby boy as 'the greatest pain' but said their baby girl survived. Also read: 'Time to unbalance the scale': Ronaldo eyes new challenge after 60th career hat-trick

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you," the official statement read.

Image Credit: Katia Aveiro Instagram

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro released an emotional open letter in which she said, "I love you, and my heart is with you over there. May God take care of you and strengthen your path more and more. Our angel is already on daddy's lap. And our little girl is there firm and strong and full of health and is going to show us with every day that only love matters."

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Well-wishes and consolation messages have poured in following Ronaldo's social media announcement. Manchester United, Ronaldo's current club and the team, posted on Instagram, "Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Manchester United teammates such as Marcus Rashford, David de Gea and Alex Telles also replied with love-heart emojis as the dressing-room sent their support to their star striker.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Meanwhile, legendary footballer Pele too condoled the death of Ronaldo's newborn son. "My friend, I send you my prayers and my feelings at this very difficult time. May God comfort your hearts and enlighten every step of the way," the Brazilian great commented on the Portugal international's Instagram post.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Jamaican world-record sprinter Usain Bolt, a United fan, replied to Ronaldo's Instagram post with three praying emojis, while Yohan Blake said, "So sorry my friend."

Image Credit: Twitter

Apart from footballers, sportspersons and celebrities from different walks of life, Premier League clubs too took to Twitter to offer their condolences to Ronaldo and Georgina.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

La Liga's official Twitter account, too, said, "So sorry to hear of your loss. We send our deepest condolences to you and your family." Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid released a communication that stated, "Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of one of the children expected by our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez."

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

The footballing legend broke the news that he and Georgina were expecting twins in October 2021. Ronaldo shared the news with fans on social media, gushing that the pair's 'hearts are full of love.' "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you," he wrote. Ronaldo's post showed him and Georgina proudly displaying their twins' ultrasounds and an image of his four children swimming together.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram