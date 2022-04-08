Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    These 10 inspirational quotes from Cristiano Ronaldo will ignite your fitness journey

    First Published Apr 8, 2022, 4:27 PM IST

    From his ripped six-pack abs to his chiselled and well-defined arms and legs, the legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has proved that age is just a number.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest athletes on the planet. From his ripped six-pack abs to his chiselled and well-defined arms and legs, the legendary striker has proved that age is just a number. With the Portugal international gearing up for his fifth World Cup appearance this year, and even as speculations around his future at Manchester United continues, all eyes will continue to be on the leading goal-scorer in the history of men's football.

    Here's a look at ten inspiring fitness-related quotes from Ronaldo which will ignite your fitness journey:

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    "Work hard, focus on the everyday goals, enjoy the moments with your friends," said Ronaldo in his latest Instagram post where he is seen training with Diogo Dalot.

    Also read: From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 10 Indian cricketers who are absolute fitness freaks

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    At 37, what keeps Ronaldo going is clearly his drive. He once famously said, "I am not a perfectionist, but I like to feel that things are done well. More important than that, I feel an endless need to learn, to improve, to evolve."

     

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Ronaldo, who made a return to Manchester United this season, had said in an Instagram post in October 2021, "Hard work is the only pathway to victory. There are no shortcuts to glory. No pain, no gain!"

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Walking on the fitness path demands a lot of mental strength, more than physical. Ronaldo's words, "We cannot live being obsessed with what other people think about us," tells us why we must work towards becoming a better version of ourselves.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    If one follows Ronaldo's thumb rule, "Dedication, hard work all the time, and belief," achieving one's fitness goals would appear less herculean.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    "A good recovery is the key!" these words from the Manchester United star is proof enough that while one must focus on their workout and diet to achieve their fitness goals, equal importance must be given to rest and recovery. Going overboard is something even Ronaldo doesn't approve of!

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    He may face several criticisms for his performance or attitude on the field, but Ronaldo's dedication towards his fitness goals is abundantly clear. He once famously said, "Dreams are not what you see in your sleep, dreams are things which do not let you sleep."

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Ronaldo's fitness levels have often been compared to that of a 20-year-old youth. His famous lines, “If you think you’re perfect already, then you never will be," is proof enough as to why the veteran striker is always striving hard to achieve what he wants.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Fitness journey is a lifestyle change. Expecting to have a body like Ronaldo without putting in the hard work is unrealistic. So like the legendary footballer says, "Stay strong. Be brave. Go beyond."

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Fitness goals can be daunting at times, but these famous words from Ronaldo will help you regain your focus. "Don’t let small obstacles be in the way of being victorious. Remember you are stronger than the challenges you face."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool

    IPL 2022: Isko fat bolte hai, mocks MI's Bumrah as Ishan Kishan shows off his biceps snt

    IPL 2022: Isko fat bolte hai, mocks MI's Bumrah as Ishan Kishan shows off his biceps

    Sasha Banks looking to make difficult choice between WWE and Hollywood-ayh

    Sasha Banks looking to make difficult choice between WWE and Hollywood

    Australian Grand Prix Sebastian Vettel's 'scooter' ride at end of FP1 under scanner fans entertained snt

    Australian GP: Vettel's 'scooter' ride at end of FP1 under scanner; fans entertained

    IPL 2022: Fans demand investigation after RR's Chahal reveals spine-chilling incident from 2013 season snt

    IPL 2022: Fans demand investigation after RR's Chahal reveals spine-chilling incident from 2013 season

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G to go on sale for first time at 6 pm; check specifications, variants and price - adt

    Samsung Galaxy A73 5G to go on sale for first time at 6 pm; check specifications, variants and price

    air courier service for CAPF forces halts veterans Opposition slam government

    'Remember Pulwama?' Experts ask govt after J&K air courier service for forces halts

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool

    Covid 19 booster shots available for adults from April 8

    Covid-19 booster shots available for all adults from April 10 at private vaccinations centres

    Treat headaches naturally with these home remedies-dnm

    Treat headaches naturally with these home remedies

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon