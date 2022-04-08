These 10 inspirational quotes from Cristiano Ronaldo will ignite your fitness journey

From his ripped six-pack abs to his chiselled and well-defined arms and legs, the legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has proved that age is just a number.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest athletes on the planet. From his ripped six-pack abs to his chiselled and well-defined arms and legs, the legendary striker has proved that age is just a number. With the Portugal international gearing up for his fifth World Cup appearance this year, and even as speculations around his future at Manchester United continues, all eyes will continue to be on the leading goal-scorer in the history of men's football. Here's a look at ten inspiring fitness-related quotes from Ronaldo which will ignite your fitness journey:

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

"Work hard, focus on the everyday goals, enjoy the moments with your friends," said Ronaldo in his latest Instagram post where he is seen training with Diogo Dalot. Also read: From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 10 Indian cricketers who are absolute fitness freaks

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

At 37, what keeps Ronaldo going is clearly his drive. He once famously said, "I am not a perfectionist, but I like to feel that things are done well. More important than that, I feel an endless need to learn, to improve, to evolve."

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Ronaldo, who made a return to Manchester United this season, had said in an Instagram post in October 2021, "Hard work is the only pathway to victory. There are no shortcuts to glory. No pain, no gain!"

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Walking on the fitness path demands a lot of mental strength, more than physical. Ronaldo's words, "We cannot live being obsessed with what other people think about us," tells us why we must work towards becoming a better version of ourselves.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

If one follows Ronaldo's thumb rule, "Dedication, hard work all the time, and belief," achieving one's fitness goals would appear less herculean.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

"A good recovery is the key!" these words from the Manchester United star is proof enough that while one must focus on their workout and diet to achieve their fitness goals, equal importance must be given to rest and recovery. Going overboard is something even Ronaldo doesn't approve of!

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

He may face several criticisms for his performance or attitude on the field, but Ronaldo's dedication towards his fitness goals is abundantly clear. He once famously said, "Dreams are not what you see in your sleep, dreams are things which do not let you sleep."

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Ronaldo's fitness levels have often been compared to that of a 20-year-old youth. His famous lines, “If you think you’re perfect already, then you never will be," is proof enough as to why the veteran striker is always striving hard to achieve what he wants.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Fitness journey is a lifestyle change. Expecting to have a body like Ronaldo without putting in the hard work is unrealistic. So like the legendary footballer says, "Stay strong. Be brave. Go beyond."

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram