Netizens called Kim Soo Hyun, 'King Of Tears' after press met on Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron has been making headlines for a while. The minor dating allegations on Kim Soo Hyun with Kim Sae Ron came to an end when Kim Soo Hyun attended a press meet to clear them. 

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Apr 2, 2025, 6:56 AM IST

Kim Soo Hyun dating scandal

The controversy of South Korean Entertain Industry began when South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun addressed allegations surrounding his relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron during a press conference. Kim Sae Ron tragically passed away on February 16, 2025, and her family accused Kim Soo Hyun of dating her when she was a minor, which he firmly denied. The scandal escalated as claims of emotional distress and financial disputes between the two surfaced, leading to intense scrutiny of Kim Soo Hyun's actions and statements.

article_image2

What Did Kim Soo Hyun React?

At the press conference, Kim Soo Hyun broke down in tears while addressing the accusations. He admitted to dating Kim Sae Ron for a year but clarified that their relationship occurred when she was of legal age. He denied allegations of pressuring her over debts or contributing to her tragic death. Kim Soo Hyun expressed regret for not speaking up earlier and vowed to clear his name, stating, "I won’t ask you to trust me, I will prove it to you." Despite his emotional display, public sentiment remained divided.

article_image3

Why Did Netizens Call Him 'King of Tears'?

Netizens were quick to label Kim Soo Hyun as the "King of Tears," mocking his emotional breakdown during the press conference. Many accused him of faking tears and compared his performance to scenes from his drama Queen of Tears. Social media was flooded with comments questioning the sincerity of his apology, with some calling it an "Oscar-worthy act." While some fans defended him, the majority criticized his display as scripted and insincere, further fueling the controversy.

