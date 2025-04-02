user
Pi Token Nears All-Time Lows Ahead Of March Token Unlocks – Retail Sentiment In The Doldrums

Pi Network is set to unlock approximately 188 million tokens in March 2025, part of a broader token release schedule.

Updated: Apr 3, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Pi Network’s native token (PI) is trading near record lows ahead of token unlocks scheduled to occur through March, adding to selling pressure.

PI is currently priced at $0.679, down 4.3% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. The token is now less than 10% away from its all-time low of $0.6157, reached in February.

Pi Network is set to unlock approximately 188 million tokens in March 2025, part of a broader token release schedule. 

Additional unlocks on March 17 and March 21 will introduce another 23.1 million and 23.4 million tokens, respectively. In total, around 272 million PI tokens are expected to enter circulation over the next month.

Since launching its mainnet on February 20, PI initially surged nearly 100%, hitting a peak of $2.99 before reversing course. 

The latest sell-off mirrors February’s decline when the token hit all-time lows following its first exchange listings on Bitget, OKX, and MEXC.

Screenshot 2025-04-02 112713.png Pi Network (PI) retail sentiment and message volume on April 2 as of 11:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Pi Network’s token was in the ‘extremely bearish’ territory, accompanied by tepid levels of chatter. 

One user commented that they are still mining Pi coins but cannot access their tokens yet.

Another user, however, indicated they were liquidating other tokens to increase their PI holdings.

Despite a 576% rally since its late-February launch, PI has lost nearly 65% of its value in the past month, reflecting the broader market’s caution around token unlock events.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: USDC's Circle Eyes $5B Valuation In Second Attempt At Public Listing – Retail Remains Bearish

