Lionel Messi can leave PSG in January after World Cup 2022; is return to Barcelona on the cards?

According to reports, iconic forward and former Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has a verbal pact to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January if he wishes to do so.

The future of former Barcelona legend and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi is one of football's most-discussed topics today. The 35-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions and has been heavily linked with a sensational return to Camp Nou when he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2023. Also read: 'Not the moment to talk about Lionel Messi right now' - Xavi

Reports suggest Barcelona President Joan Laporta is prepared to take any steps to get Messi back to the Catalan club after the Argentinian icon left the La Liga giants on an emotional note last year. At the same time, PSG is keen on extending his stay at Parc des Princes and is ready to table a lucrative contract offer to keep him in the Parisian club.

However, amidst these reports, AS journalist Manu Sainz has made a fresh revelation about Messi's potential exit from the French giants as soon as January. According to Sainz, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has a verbal pact with PSG, allowing him to leave the Ligue 1 champions as early as the January transfer window if he wishes to do so. Also read: Revealed: The secret behind Lionel Messi's promising start to second season at PSG

Sainz further notes that Messi has no desire to renew his contract with PSG. He further mentions the Argentina captain does not rule out a possible return to Barcelona next year - either in January after the high-profile Qatar World Cup 2022 or in the summer transfer window.

If this update is accurate, Barcelona would be ecstatic to know that their bid to bring Messi back to Camp Nou for one last dance is possible. How the Argentinian talisman was forced to leave the Catalan club last summer due to their financial situation did not go down well with the forward and his fans. Re-signing him would give the legend a chance to end his career at a club he had joined when he was 13. Also read: MLS clubs know what Lionel Messi wants; is it to stay at PSG or return to Barcelona?

However, Messi has also been in stellar form for PSG this campaign. On Wednesday night, the sensational forward scored his second Champions League goal of the season against Benfica, taking his overall tally to 7 strikes across all competition for the Parisian club. It will be interesting to see if the Ligue 1 giants will allow the legendary forward to leave them soon, especially when Messi seems to have made himself comfortable in the outfit.

