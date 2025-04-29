Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Records shattered by RR’s young sensation vs GT

The 14-year-old lit up Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a record-breaking century knock, scoring 101 off 37 balls at an impressive strike rate of 265.79 in 210-run chase.
During his phenomenal innings that grabbed the attention of the cricketing world, Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered several records. Check out here.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi shattered Yusuf Pathan’s record for the fastest century by an Indian player in IPL, achieving the feat in just 35 balls. He is second on the all-time record.
The young batting sensation became the youngest player to score a century in the history of T20 cricket, surpassing Vijay Zol’s previous record of 18 years and 118 days.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 94 out of 101-run knock through 11 sixes and 7 fours which is 93% of his runs coming through boundaries.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 11 sixes during his 101-run knock, equalling ex-CSK opener Murali Vijay’s record for the most maximums in an IPL innings.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal formed a 166-run stand for the opening wicket, which is a record partnership for Rajasthan Royals for any wicket in the IPL.
