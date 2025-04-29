KKR pacer Harshit Rana is confident in his team's ability to rebound against Delhi Capitals. He discussed pitch conditions, his bowling evolution, and the positive impact of Abhishek Nayar's return to the team.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana expressed confidence in his team's ability to bounce back as they prepare to face Delhi Capitals in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday.

During Monday's pre-match press conference, Rana emphasised the importance of leaving behind their recent defeats and focusing on future challenges.

"The more we leave our last two results behind, the better it will be for us. Because as a team, we will go down if we take those games too seriously. We have to win all matches in the future," said Rana, according to the KKR release.

Harshit Rana on Delhi's pitch conditions

The young pacer shared insights about the pitch conditions at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"The bounce is usually low on this pitch. If you look at their last match, the ball was gripping the slower ones. The RCB bowlers used that well. Our Indian bowling group is very strong. There is nothing missing. Overall, our bowling has been very good in the tournament."

On a personal note, while acknowledging room for improvement in his own performance this season, Rana discussed the evolution of his bowling techniques.

"Reverse swing has become very important. Moreover, we can use saliva now. This helps us in our death bowling," he noted.

Harshit on return of Abhishek to KKR camp

The pacer also spoke highly of the team's support staff, particularly highlighting the return of Abhishek Nayar.

"He is a very smart mind. He studies cricket and also knows our Indian core very well," Rana concluded, adding that Nair's presence has positively influenced his own approach to the game.

Having played nine matches in the ongoing season, KKR have three wins. Their last game against the Punjab Kings was washed out due to rain, and the side will hope for a strong comeback against the Delhi Capitals, who are fourth on the points table with 12 points in their nine games.