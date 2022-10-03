Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who deserves to win World Cup 2022? Ex-USMNT coach answers

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 7:02 PM IST

    All eyes will be on Qatar this year when the World Cup 2022 gets underway on November 20. Fans worldwide will be eagerly glued to see who emerges victorious with football enthusiasts divided over whether Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal or Lionel Messi's Argentina stand a chance to win the coveted trophy.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As fans gear up for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar from November 20, all eyes will be on the two legends in world football today - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi. Supporters have dubbed the two iconic players the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.), but neither has ever been part of a World Cup-winning team.

    Also read: Humiliation, disrespect and disbelief: How this Cristiano Ronaldo photo sums up Man United's conundrum

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The debate around who deserves to win has gathered steam. Numerous experts have been predicting which teams will advance from the group stage, which will fall short, and, more crucially, who will win the competition during the coming weeks. While the world is split between countries like Brazil, France, England, etc., former United States men's national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann has made his pick.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Argentina looked dominant during the international window against Honduras and Jamaica, while Portugal registered one win and one loss in the UEFA Nations League. However, one of the marked differences is the form of Argentinian icon Messi compared to Portuguese talisman Ronaldo. And the 35-year-old's recent form has forced Klinsmann to believe the world wants to see Messi win the World Cup in what is likely to be his last appearance in the showpiece event.

    Also read: Lionel Messi vs Erling Haaland: Pep Guardiola reveals key difference between the two stars

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I think that everyone in football has a wish, and that is that Messi, with his incredible talent, with everything he has done in his career, with how tremendously well he represents football, win the World Cup like Diego (Maradona) did," the ex-USMNT coach told La Nación recently.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Messi deserves it more than anyone. Messi should take the World Cup from Qatar to his house," Klinsmann added. It will be interesting to see if Argentina, which won the Copa America last year led by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, can carry the momentum into Qatar.

    Also read: Can Lionel Messi become the best player in the world again? PSG boss Galtier gives ultimate response

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE: Top former UFC star to be Special Guest Referee during Matt Riddle-Seth Rollins Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules-ayh

    WWE: Top former UFC star to be 'Special Guest Referee' during Riddle-Rollins 'Fight Pit' match

    football laliga Will Karim Benzema win Ballon d'Or 2022 Real Madrid's Florentino Perez give ultimate response snt

    Will Karim Benzema win Ballon d'Or 2022? Real Madrid's Florentino Perez give ultimate response

    football man city vs man united Revealed One thing pep Guardiola doesn't like about hat-trick man erling Haaland snt

    Revealed: One thing Man City boss Guardiola doesn't like about hat-trick man Haaland

    football EPL, English Premier League 2022-23: The belief from the beginning was not the best - Bruno Fernandes on Manchester United loss to Man City-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'The belief from the beginning was not the best' - Fernandes on United's loss to City

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Would like to have Chris Gayle bat as a prized possession - Yusuf Pathan-ayh

    LLC 2022: 'Would like to have Chris Gayle's bat as a prized possession' - Yusuf Pathan

    Recent Stories

    Dial 112: Bengaluru police releases helpline number, urges commuters to report crimes - adt

    Dial 112: Bengaluru police releases helpline number, urges commuters to report crimes

    Gourmet meals to yummy desserts Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights Details here gcw

    Gourmet meals to yummy desserts: Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights; Details here

    Nord Stream pipeline leaks have shown Europe's vulnerability: Expert

    'Nord Stream pipeline leaks have shown Europe's vulnerability'

    pro-wrestling WWE: Top former UFC star to be Special Guest Referee during Matt Riddle-Seth Rollins Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules-ayh

    WWE: Top former UFC star to be 'Special Guest Referee' during Riddle-Rollins 'Fight Pit' match

    iOS 16 tricks 6 improved camera features that an iPhone user must try gcw

    iOS 16 tricks: 6 improved camera features that an iPhone user must try

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon