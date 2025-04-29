Image Credit : Getty

Mark Carney, whose Liberal Party won Canada's election on Monday, has a history of taking on roles at challenging moments.

"I'm most useful in a crisis. I'm not that good at peacetime," he said during the campaign.

Carney secured a term as prime minister despite having never served in parliament, which is unprecedented in Canadian history.

Even with no government experience, he convinced voters that his background dealing with financial turmoil equipped him to lead Canada through US President Donald Trump's trade war.