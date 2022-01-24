  • Facebook
    Ligue 1: 'Hope there will be more' - Sergio Ramos after scoring his first Paris Saint-Germain goal

    First Published Jan 24, 2022, 1:11 PM IST
    Sergio Ramos netted his first Paris St-Germain (PSG) goal as they overcame Reims on Sunday night to continue their dominance of Ligue 1.

    Months after joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free deal from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, defender Sergio Ramos scored his first goal for the French giants as they overcame Reims on Sunday to continue their dominance of Ligue 1.

    Mauricio Pochettino's side kick-started the game on a cautious note until Marco Verratti fired his first league goal since 2017, just moments before half-time. Ramos forced a save in the second half and converted the rebound in the 62nd minute. Wout Faes own goal five minutes later made the win inevitable for PSG. Danilo Pereira side-footed a fourth via a deflection, handing PSG an emphatic 4-0 win. The French giants are not 11 points clear at the top of the league table.

    Following the victory, the Spaniard whose recurring injury issues marred the first few months in Ligue 1 expressed joy over his first goal. "I am very happy for this victory and my first goal with this team. I am happy to have played 90 minutes. I like to have the support of the public. It is my first goal with PSG, and I hope there will be many more. It is important to build up habits and routines. I have been back with the group for three weeks, and I am getting into the rhythm," the defender told Amazon Prime.

    Sergio Ramos, who has made just four appearances for PSG across all competitions, also admitted that having come from Madrid, it was hard to adjust to the city of Paris at the beginning. However, the Spaniard assured that the nerves have settled down now. "Regarding the city of Paris, I feel better today because I had spent a lot of time in Madrid before. It was hard initially, but now I feel a little better," Ramos noted.

    One of the most successful skippers in UEFA Champions League history, Ramos led Real Madrid to three consecutive titles. With Paris Saint-Germain, who are now 13 games unbeaten in Ligue 1, still in the hunt for their first Champions League title, the 35-year-old defender could play an instrumental role in leading them to the trophy this season. 

    The Spaniard also has the likes of legendary Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to aid him in PSG's push for the elusive Champions League title.

