La Liga 2022-23: Carlo Ancelotti backs Eden Hazard as perfect replacement for injured Karim Benzema

Real Madrid takes on Mallorca at home in 2022-23 La Liga on Sunday. Karim Benzema is injured and will be out of action for some time. Meanwhile, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has backed Eden Hazard as his perfect replacement.

Defending champion Real Madrid will be eager to reclaim the number one spot in La Liga 2022-23 when it takes on 13th-placed Mallorca at home at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Sunday. The hosts have played a game less and are currently ranked second, with arch-rival Barcelona heading to the top following its 4-0 win in Cadiz on Saturday. Meanwhile, Los Blancos have a headache as they will be without their primary French striker Karim Benzema, who is out injured. Nevertheless, club head coach Carlo Ancelotti feels Belgian striker Eden Hazard is the perfect lad to replace the Frenchman for the time being.

Speaking to Madrid ahead of the Mallorca tie, Ancelotti reported, “Hazard played against Celtic, and he’ll do the same tomorrow. I hope he can put in a repeat performance. Injuries happen. Benzema had a small issue against Celtic, and he was out in December last year, and we managed to replace him just fine. The team played brilliantly without him against Celtic, especially up top, and I hope to see more of the same tomorrow.” ALSO READ: La Liga 2022-23: 'It was a matter of humanity' - Xavi on Cadiz fan suffering cardiac arrest

Commenting on Benzema’s injury status and return, Ancelotti confessed, “We won’t rush Benzema back. He won’t play on Wednesday, and then we’ll see if we can get him back for the derby. If he doesn’t play, I don’t think he’ll join up with France. Karim scored many goals, which helped us win several trophies last year.”

