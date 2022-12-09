Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It affects who we are as a team because Gabriel Jesus gives us so much' - Mikel Arteta

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    Arsenal has been dealt with a setback as Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out with an injury for three months. While Mikel Arteta has rued his injury, he still feels his squad is strong enough to contend at the top level.

    Image credit: Getty

    English giant Arsenal has been on a roll this season, as it remains the top-ranked team in the English Premier League (EPL) after 14 contests. Its chances of ending the 19-year-old wait for the title look promising this season. However, as the season is on a winter break, thanks to the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, it has been dealt with a setback in the process, with Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus being ruled out for three months with a knee injury, having undergone surgery of late. While he has already begun his rehabilitation programme with the Gunners, club head coach Mikel Arteta feels that his absence could affect the side and plans to approach the January transfer constructively.

    Image credit: Getty

    "It affects who we are as a team because he gives us so much. So, what we can do after that, when we know the timescale [of his rehab] and when we can have him [Jesus] back, we will look at the options and try to make the right decision. I feel like my squad is perfect," said Arteta, reports FotMob.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Unfortunately, we've had injuries, and we will try to see what we can do to be strong. We have players. We have a lot of accompanying players. [The question is] do we have the players that can give us the performances and the consistency we need to maintain and improve from where we are?" Arteta concluded.

    Image credit: Getty

    Arsenal is currently in Dubai on a mid-season tour, with a friendly against Italian champion AC Milan on Tuesday, followed by another friendly against Italian giant Juventus at the Emirates Stadium in London on December 17. It gets its season restarted against fellow Londoner West Ham United at home on Boxing Day (December 26).

