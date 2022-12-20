Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Carlo Ancelotti interested in taking up Brazil head coach duties? Real Madrid boss responds

    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Brazil is left without a head coach as Tite stepped down following his team’s ouster in the 2022 Qatar World Cup quarterfinal. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti has been linked to the role and has spoken out on it.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Record five-time former world champion Brazil was knocked out in the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar to the eventual third-placed team and European giants Croatia. Following the former’s ouster, head coach Tite stepped down, leaving his position vacant. Since then, many top managers have been linked to the role, including reigning English champion Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Recently, reigning Spanish and European champion Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti was connected with the same. Also, one report added that the Italian had expressed his desire back in October.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) has confirmed that it had no talks with any manager while Tite remained in charge. In the meantime, it is now reported that Ancelotti has refused to take up the vacant position with Seleção Canarinho and insisted that he continue with Los Blancos.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Talking to Rai Sport, Ancelotti noted, “What the future holds for me, I don’t know. I live for the day. For now, I’m pleased with Madrid. We have many goals to achieve this season, and there will be time to think about my future. I’m under contract until June 30, 2024, and if they don’t sack me, I won’t leave.”

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Notably, Ancelotti said in August that he is likely to retire from football once his managerial stint in Madrid ends. He also admitted that being the boss of Los Blancos gives him more pleasure than any other team in the world.

