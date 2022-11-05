Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil no more dependent on Neymar, believes legendary Cafu

Brazilian football great Cafu believes Brazil are no longer a one-player side, relying heavily on Neymar, and have it in them to win a record sixth World Cup title in Qatar.

With less than three weeks left for the high-octane Qatar World Cup 2022, all eyes will be on the 32 teams participating to see which nation lifts the coveted trophy. Brazil, hoping to win a record sixth World Cup title, is being pegged as one of the favourites, and Brazilian football great Cafu believes the team is no longer relying heavily on Neymar.

Since defeating Germany 2-0 in the 2002 World Cup final, the record five-time champions have yet to lift the World Cup title. Since then, Europe has dominated the massive spectacle.

"Now Brazil isn't dependent on Neymar, especially this year because there are several players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta," the two-time World Cup winner told reporters on the sidelines of his four-day trip in India.

"Those players are also capable of winning the Cup for Brazil, and this year the side is much different, but four years ago, it was all Neymar. If this question was asked to me four years back, then I would have agreed that Brazil was very much dependent (on Neymar)," Cafu added.

In Group G, Brazil is clubbed with Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon. The top two teams go on to the round of 16. The opening match between Ecuador and the hosts Qatar marks the start of the quadrennial championship. On November 24, Brazil will play Serbia at the Lusail Stadium in their season opener. For the first time ever, the tournament had to be postponed to November–December due to the desert heat in May–June.

