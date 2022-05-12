Garnacho the next Ronaldo? Man United starlet's 'Siuuu' show in FA Youth Cup win sparks debate

Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho pulled out Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration after scoring twice in the FA Youth Cup.

Alejandro Garnacho is a name that has sparked massive excitement among Manchester United fans as the starlet proved the hype is justified with two stunning goals in the Red Devils' victory against Nottingham Forest to clinch the FA Youth Cup. What's more, the teenager celebrated in 'Siuuu' style, copying the celebration of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo after getting on the scoresheet.

The Spanish-Argentine youngster scored twice in another sublime display and it was his effort from the penalty spot that put United 3-1 up against Nottingham Forest to clinch the coveted crown. Garnacho imitated Ronaldo's famous 'Siuuu' celebration to mark the occasion in front of Old Trafford faithfuls, sparking widespread debate if the starlet is another G.O.A.T. in the making. Also read: Man United's Ronaldo and partner Georgina take first break after son's tragic death

United captain Rhys Bennett opened the scoring after 12 minutes to put the hosts on their way before Joshua Powell equalised for Forest following a mistake by goalkeeper Radek Vitek. The stage was then set for Garnacho, who netted a controversial penalty in the 75th minute to make it 2-1 before benefiting from a deflection to make the game safe in injury time.

Scenes of Garnacho running towards the corner flag in front of a sell-out crowd of 67,000 and leaping into the air doing a 180-degree turn and bringing his arms down to his side as his teammates surrounded him have got fans talking about the teenager's potential to become the next Ronaldo.

After the full-time whistle, a group of supporters were filmed singing “Viva Garnacho” to the youngster. The classic terrace chant was spawned during Ronaldo’s first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009 and has had a revival this season. It goes, “Viva Ronaldo! Viva Ronaldo! Running down the wing, hear United sing, viva Ronaldo!” Garnacho, who now has 13 goals and six assists in 33 appearances this season, can now add another achievement to his growing collection. WATCH: Fans sing 'Viva Garnacho'

Image Credit: Garnacho Instagram

Garnacho's choice to replicate the 37-year-old legend's favoured celebration when he scores a goal comes as no surprise as the starlet recently swooned over his hero after being invited to train with the senior squad earlier this month. "Siiiiiuuuuuu @cristiano 🐐🔥 Great win guys now focused on saturday💪🏽❤️ @manchesterunited," wrote the teenager after United's 3-0 win against Brentford at Old Trafford.

The 17-year-old is now being seen as a possible star for the future with United, with some even calling him the next Ronaldo. Garnacho, who also made his debut in the first team under Ralf Rangnick against Chelsea last month, was also named the Red Devils' Under-18 Player of the Year before Wednesday's game. And the starlet proved his worth as he produced yet another impressive show in the FA Youth Cup final to help United lift the trophy for the first time since 2010-11. Also read: 'Dreams come true': Alejandro Garnacho cherishes Man United debut; family moved

