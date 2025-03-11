NBA: Trae Young’s Top 5 Career-Defining Moments

Read Full Article

NBA: Trae Young, widely known as "Ice Trae," has become one of the most electrifying guards in the NBA since being drafted in 2018. His elite playmaking, deep three-pointers, and clutch performances have established him as the face of the Atlanta Hawks. Over the years, he has produced incredible moments that have cemented his legacy in the league.

Here’s a look at five career-defining moments that showcase Trae Young’s greatness.

#5 – Dominating in His Rookie Season (2018-19)

When Trae Young entered the league, many doubted whether his smaller frame could hold up in the NBA. But it didn’t take long for him to prove his critics wrong. In just his third game, he dropped 35 points and 11 assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers, showing the world that he was ready to compete.

His rookie season numbers - 19.1 PPG and 8.1 APG put him in elite company, and though he narrowly lost Rookie of the Year to Luka Doncic, Young had already made his mark as a future star.

Also Read: NBA: Top Reasons Why Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Are the Faces of the League Right Now

#4 – Career-High 56 Points Against the Blazers (2022)

On January 3, 2022, Young put on an offensive clinic against the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring a career-high 56 points along with 14 assists. Despite the Hawks losing the game, Young’s performance was one of the highest-scoring efforts in franchise history. His ability to hit deep threes and create shots off the dribble showcased why he was one of the best scorers in the NBA.

#3 – Becoming Hawks’ All-Time Leader in 3-Pointers (2024)

Trae Young’s three-point shooting has been a defining feature of his career, and on February 15, 2024, he made history. In a game against the Chicago Bulls, Young surpassed Mookie Blaylock to become the Atlanta Hawks’ all-time leader in three-pointers made. This milestone cemented his status as the greatest shooter in Hawks’ history, with plenty of years still ahead to extend his record.

#2 – The Game-Winner vs. the Knicks at MSG (2021 Playoffs)

Young's first playoff appearance in 2021 was legendary, and his most iconic moment came in Game 1 of the first-round series against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

With the game tied and the final seconds ticking down, Young drove past his defender and hit a floater to silence the rowdy Knicks crowd. As boos rained down, Young famously put his finger to his lips, signaling “It’s quiet in here.” This was the moment Ice Trae officially became a villain in New York and a playoff superstar.

#1 – Leading the Hawks to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals

The biggest moment of Trae Young’s career came in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals run. Facing the heavily favored Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the second round, Young scored 21 points and dished 10 assists, leading the Hawks to a shocking series upset.

He then dropped 48 points in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, proving he could dominate even at the highest level. Though the Hawks eventually fell to the Bucks, Young’s performance established him as a true superstar.

Latest Videos