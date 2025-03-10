OTD, March 10: Lionel Messi’s first career hat-trick in 2007 El Clasico (WATCH)

On March 10, 2007, Lionel Messi, at 19, scored a hat-trick in El Clásico, marking the start of his legendary career. Despite Real Madrid leading multiple times, Messi's brilliance secured a 3-3 draw for Barcelona, showcasing his extraordinary talent and determination.

OTD, March 10: Lionel Messis first career hat-trick in 2007 El Clasico (WATCH) dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 10, 2025, 7:50 PM IST

March 10, 2007, marked a pivotal moment in football history as a 19-year-old Lionel Messi burst onto the global scene with a breathtaking hat-trick in the biggest game of all-El Clásico. This stunning debut treble was just the beginning, as Messi went on to score an astonishing 44 hat-tricks for Barcelona and 59 overall.

Also Read: Salah to Cucurella: Premier League Team of the Week after Matchday 28

In a thrilling match, Real Madrid took the lead three times, courtesy of two goals from Ruud van Nistelrooy and one from Sergio Ramos. However, Messi single-handedly turned the tide, showcasing his unwavering determination and skill.

Despite playing with ten men for over half the game, Barcelona's young prodigy refused to give up. In the dying minutes, Messi conjured a moment of magic, weaving through the Madrid defense before unleashing a powerful, precise strike into the far corner. The equalizer secured a 3-3 draw, leaving an indelible mark on the football world.

This mesmerizing performance was merely a glimpse into Messi's extraordinary career. He has since become the club's all-time leading scorer with 672 goals and has earned eight prestigious Ballon d'Or awards. Messi's remarkable talent and unwavering passion have inspired countless fans, cementing his status as the greatest footballer of all time for many.

Also Read: Arsenal's Premier League title hopes over? Draw against Manchester United raises more questions

