    'Dreams come true': Alejandro Garnacho cherishes Man United debut; family moved

    First Published Apr 29, 2022, 7:01 PM IST

    17-year-old Alejandro Garnacho came on to make his Manchester United debut in the latter stages of Thursday's Premier League clash against Chelsea

    Image Credit: Getty Images (L); Twitter (R)

    17-year-old Alejandro Garnacho made his Manchester United debut in Thursday's Premier League clash against Chelsea, and his family had the best view at Old Trafford as he replaced Anthony Elanga.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Argentine has had a stellar year and played a massive part in helping the Red Devils reach a historic FA Youth Cup final after scoring a 3-0 win against Wolves. The young sensation was handed a surprise call-up to the national team's squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The former Atletico Madrid forward trained with the legendary Lionel Messi and even posed for a picture alongside the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner after a training session.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Garnacho then returned to Old Trafford and was thrust into first-team training alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. And on Thursday night's 1-1 draw against the Blues, the Argentine was finally handed his eagerly-anticipated first-team debut for United at home.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In the 90th minute, the teenager came on, and behind the dugout, his supportive family stood up and applauded the moment in an emotional scene. His dad couldn't hold back tears as the stadium announcer called out Alejandro's name.

    WATCH: The family's reactions to Garnocho's debut is heartwarming

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following his debut, the Argentine took to Instagram to cherish this moment. "Incredible moment making my debut at 17 years old for Manchester United in the Premier League at the Theatre of Dreams. I can't put into words what I'm feeling right now. I've been dreaming of this moment since I was 4 years old."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I would like to thank everyone at the club for giving me this opportunity, my family for always being there for me, my friends and all the fans for their constant support. The hard work continues in order to have more nights like these. And remember guys, Dreams really do come true❤️ @manchesterunited," Garnacho added.

