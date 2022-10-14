Frenkie de Jong unhappy at Barcelona; might consider Manchester United move - Reports

Frenkie de Jong was heavily linked to Manchester United but stayed at Barcelona. However, he has been frustrated with his Camp Nou spell this season and might consider moving to Old Trafford.

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong was subject to a heavy transfer link to English giants Manchester United, as the latter's head coach, Erik ten Hag, considered him an integral part of his ambitious project at Old Trafford. However, despite agreeing on a transfer fee with his current club, the Spanish giants Barcelona, he chose to remain stationed at Camp Nou. In the meantime, he has not had an impressive spell with the Catalans this season. While he has not been a regular starter, he has managed just a goal in ten appearances across tournaments. Also, Barca's underperformance in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and the verge of getting relegated to the UEFA Europa League (UEL) for two straight seasons have left the Dutchman frustrated.

On the same note, Spanish outlet Sport has reported that de Jong expected a more extensive role under Barcelona boss Xavi, which has turned out to be the opposite. Also, it is unclear if he will be a guaranteed starter during the El Clasico against arch-rival and defending La Liga champion Real Madrid on Sunday. ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe vs PSG: Will Real Madrid have the last laugh?

While de Jong was a guaranteed starter last season, he has mainly been used as a defender this season. With Xavi preferring Sergio Busquets, Gavi and Pedri as his three ideal midfield options, the Dutchman has inevitably been relegated to a substitute. Although he was decent during Barcelona's 3-3 draw against Italian giants Inter Milan at Camp Nou during the UCL on Thursday, it does not guarantee him as a starter going forward.

