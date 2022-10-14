Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Frenkie de Jong unhappy at Barcelona; might consider Manchester United move - Reports

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 2:31 PM IST

    Frenkie de Jong was heavily linked to Manchester United but stayed at Barcelona. However, he has been frustrated with his Camp Nou spell this season and might consider moving to Old Trafford.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong was subject to a heavy transfer link to English giants Manchester United, as the latter's head coach, Erik ten Hag, considered him an integral part of his ambitious project at Old Trafford. However, despite agreeing on a transfer fee with his current club, the Spanish giants Barcelona, he chose to remain stationed at Camp Nou. In the meantime, he has not had an impressive spell with the Catalans this season. While he has not been a regular starter, he has managed just a goal in ten appearances across tournaments. Also, Barca's underperformance in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and the verge of getting relegated to the UEFA Europa League (UEL) for two straight seasons have left the Dutchman frustrated.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On the same note, Spanish outlet Sport has reported that de Jong expected a more extensive role under Barcelona boss Xavi, which has turned out to be the opposite. Also, it is unclear if he will be a guaranteed starter during the El Clasico against arch-rival and defending La Liga champion Real Madrid on Sunday.

    ALSO READ: Kylian Mbappe vs PSG: Will Real Madrid have the last laugh?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While de Jong was a guaranteed starter last season, he has mainly been used as a defender this season. With Xavi preferring Sergio Busquets, Gavi and Pedri as his three ideal midfield options, the Dutchman has inevitably been relegated to a substitute. Although he was decent during Barcelona's 3-3 draw against Italian giants Inter Milan at Camp Nou during the UCL on Thursday, it does not guarantee him as a starter going forward.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    At the same time, de Jong would look to succeed at the club. However, his not entirely confident about his future with Barcelona and might consider joining United soon. The publication adds that the Red Devils have maintained close contact with his agent and people while he remains on the top of ten Hag's transfer priority list.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling Just no: WWE fans lament Triple-H after Eva Marie teases return to join Bray Wyatt-ayh

    'Just no': WWE fans lament Triple-H after Eva Marie teases return to join Bray Wyatt

    football uefa europa league UEL 2022-23: Happy, but Arsenal has a lot to improve - Mikel Arteta after 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt-ayh

    UEL 2022-23: 'Happy, but Arsenal has a lot to improve' - Arteta after 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt

    football UEFA Europa League UEL 2022-23: Manchester United is saving the goals for next week - Erik Ten Hag after 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia-ayh

    UEL 2022-23: 'United is saving the goals for next week' - Ten Hag after 1-0 win over Omonia

    Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC dominates to brush aside Northeast United FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad dominates to brush aside Northeast United 3-0

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC eye perfect homecoming against Bengaluru FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC eye perfect homecoming against Bengaluru FC

    Recent Stories

    Andheri bypoll: There's anger among people the way Rutuja Latke was treated, says Aaditya Thackeray - adt

    Andheri bypoll: There's anger among people the way Rutuja Latke was treated, says Aaditya Thackeray

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani gets drunk and seduces Khesari Lal Yadav in this viral song-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani gets drunk and seduces Khesari Lal Yadav in this viral song-WATCH

    Fifth Vande Bharat Express to be launched on November 10, will connect these cities: Check details AJR

    Fifth Vande Bharat Express to be launched on November 10, will connect these cities: Check details

    Delhi University to release simulated list today How is it different from cut off list gcw

    Delhi University to release simulated list today; How is it different from cut-off list?

    Supreme Court sets Gujarat High Court order aside favouring Adani Ports SEZ: Report AJR

    Supreme Court sets Gujarat High Court order aside favouring Adani Ports SEZ: Report

    Recent Videos

    Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot: Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    Video Icon
    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon